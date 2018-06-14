Ryan Named One of the Best Employers in Ohio for the Eighth Consecutive Year

The first part of the survey evaluates each nominated company's workplace practices, policies, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part of the process measures responses from thousands of Ohio employees related to their company's culture and workplace experiences. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and analyzed the data to determine the final rankings.

"We are honored to be recognized year after year as one of the very best employers in the entire state of Ohio," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "I greatly appreciate our Ohio team members for not only delivering world-class client service and results but for cultivating a first-rate work culture and environment that attracts and retains the top talent in our industry."

For more information on the Best Employers in Ohio program, visit www.BestEmployersOH.com.

