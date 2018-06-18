Ryan Named One of the Best Places to Work in Illinois for the Eighth Consecutive Year

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in the entire state of Illinois," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "I want to thank our Illinois associates for recognizing Ryan's premier work environment for eight consecutive years. They are delivering our clients superior service and results while fostering a culture that attracts and retains the most talented tax professionals in Illinois."

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

