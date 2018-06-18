Ryan Named One of the Best Places to Work in Illinois for the Eighth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, was ranked the sixth Best Employer in the Large Company category of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Illinois list. This statewide awards program—presented by the Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with Human Resources Management Association of Chicago (HRMAC), Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Management Association, Small Business Advocacy Council, and Best Companies Group—is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment that are benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses. The winners were evaluated and ranked based on workplace practices, policies, and demographics, as well as the responses from thousands of Illinois employees related to their workplace experiences.
"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in the entire state of Illinois," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "I want to thank our Illinois associates for recognizing Ryan's premier work environment for eight consecutive years. They are delivering our clients superior service and results while fostering a culture that attracts and retains the most talented tax professionals in Illinois."
About Ryan
Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.
