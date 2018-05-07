Ryan Named One of the World's Top Companies for HR by Workforce Magazine

Now in its fifth year, the Workforce 100 designates the best companies in human resources management through statistical analysis conducted by Workforce magazine editors and analysts from the Human Capital Media Advisory Group, the publications research arm. The list ranks the best-performing companies in seven core areas: workplace culture, employee benefits, diversity and inclusion, employee development/talent management, HR innovation/management, leadership development, recruiting, and talent acquisition.

"We're pleased this awards program continues to grow in popularity but also in its ability to report organizations' performance with greater accuracy," said Rick Bell, Workforce magazine's editorial director. "Our rankings are compiled with tangible data backed by extensive research, and it continues to prove valuable in setting industry benchmarks."

"We are honored to be recognized as leaders in human resources management," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "Using independent research to benchmark our HR performance provides valuable insight that supports our ability to deliver a world-class team member experience."

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

PRESS INFORMATION CONTACT:



Jim Aubele

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

Ryan

972.934.0022 Ext. 10-1398

jim.aubele@ryan.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryan-named-one-of-the-worlds-top-companies-for-hr-by-workforce-magazine-300643627.html

SOURCE Ryan

Related Links

http://www.ryan.com

