Ryan Named Third Best Place to Work, Large Companies by Dallas Business Journal

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named the number three company on the Dallas Business Journal's 2018 Best Places to Work. The Firm's ranking in the "Large Company" category is its highest ever. Additionally, it is the eighth consecutive year Ryan has made the list.

Ryan was among only 100 companies recognized throughout North Texas, which is one of the hottest regions in the country for business, job growth, and economic development.

"Achieving this recognition for eight consecutive years is a testament to the culture created by our Ryan associates across North Texas," said Ginny Kissling, global president and COO. "An acknowledgement like this from the Dallas Business Journal further affirms the trust our employees place in our Firm, and their pursuit of excellence to serve our clients and each other."

This highly selective list of the "Best Places to Work" has honored the most employee-friendly workplaces in Dallas-Fort Worth for the past 16 years. All findings are based on an indexed score of anonymous employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace.

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

