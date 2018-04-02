Ryan Named to the 2018 Best Companies to Work for in Texas; Selected for the Eighth Consecutive Year

"We are honored to be chosen as a top employer in our home state of Texas and proud of our employee-centric work environment that attracts and retains the best talent in the tax industry," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "Sincere thanks to all of our Texas-based employees for this recognition, as well as their relentless commitment to delivering superior client service and results."

2018 marks the ten-year anniversary of myRyan, the Firm's internationally recognized flexible work environment where work performance is measured on results achieved, not hours worked. A decade since its inception, myRyan continues to drive improved employee retention and satisfaction while consistently delivering superior client service scores and results.



About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 45 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

PRESS INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jim Aubele

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

Ryan

972.934.0022 Ext. 10-1398

jim.aubele@ryan.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryan-named-to-the-2018-best-companies-to-work-for-in-texas-selected-for-the-eighth-consecutive-year-300622604.html

SOURCE Ryan

Related Links

http://www.ryan.com

