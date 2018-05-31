Ryan Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Canada List for the Sixth Consecutive Year

"This year's Best Workplaces are Canada's leaders in building high-trust organizational cultures and advancing best-in-class management practices to fully engage their workforces, delight their customers, and contribute to their communities," said José Tolovi Neto, Managing Partner of Great Place to Work Canada. "In tracking the success of these companies, it's clear that 'doing the right things' and 'doing things right' lead to superior financial and operational results, market share growth, and strong customer relationships."

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as one of the top ten large company workplaces in Canada," said Garry Round, Ryan President of Canadian Operations. "This accomplishment is a testament to our ongoing efforts to provide an innovative workplace that attracts and retains the most talented tax professionals in the industry."

"We are honored to be a leader in Canadian workplace excellence for six consecutive years," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "I am proud of our Canadian associates for this prestigious recognition, and I appreciate their dedication to delivering world-class client service and results."

Click here for more information on the 2018 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list.

