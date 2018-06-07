Ryan Named to the 2018 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona List for the Sixth Consecutive Year

"This year's winners have received an impressive 92% favorable employee engagement score—about three times the national average of 33%," said Denise Gredler, Founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ. "This year's award winners should be very proud of their engaged workforces that are attracting and retaining the very best talent in our state."

"We are honored to be chosen as a top employer in Arizona for six consecutive years and proud of the employee-centric work environment we have built," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "I consider our Arizona-based employees the most talented tax professionals in the state and appreciate their role in this recognition and the success of our Firm."

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

