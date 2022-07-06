JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Patrick Waters is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Attorney for his achievements in Civil and Criminal Law and in acknowledgment of his work at Dodson & Waters LLC.

Ryan Patrick Waters

Mr. Ryan Patrick Waters and his law partner, Daniel Dodson, are the founders and attorneys at Dodson & Waters LLC. Mr. Waters has seven years of experience in the legal field and is proud to help residents resolve issues with traffic tickets, theft, expungements, weapons crimes, and many more legal matters. He is pleased to have established a modern law service in an underserved area to serve his local community. The law office is located at 212 Lafayette Street in Jefferson City, MO.

Growing up, Mr. Waters saw that many lawyers were perceived negatively, and he strived to be an excellent lawyer to transform public perception of the job. Mr. Waters has been described as a "lawyer with passion and heart to lead the change that people wanted to see in the world."

To begin his career, Mr. Waters started as the Assistant Manager of EB Games, where he remained from 2003 to 2005. Mr. Waters then worked at Valhalla's Gate from 2007-2-11. In 2013, Mr. Waters started a role as a Research Assistant at the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner's Office.

Mr. Waters has experience with many cases, including violent crimes, traffic tickets/violations, theft, expungements, business law, reinstatement of driver's licenses, landlord-tenant law, real estate law, and DWI/DUI cases. Most of his cases focus on landlord-tenant disputes and driver's license reinstatement and defense. He is dedicated to fighting hard for all of his clients to obtain the best outcomes possible for each case.

His pro-bono work includes assisting many underserved communities. Mr. Waters contributed pro-bono services to the Jefferson City Samaritan Center. He has worked as an advocate for the Veterans Advocacy Clinic of the Equal Rights Association and as a defense liaison to the Cole County Treatment Court.

Before opening his law office, Mr. Waters first earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resource Management and Business Administration in 2009. He next earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia School of Law in 2014.

Mr. Waters remains associated with the NACL Association, the Cole County Bar Association, the Estate Planning Committee of the Cole County Bar Association, and the Thomas Elwood Inns of Court. He has recently been recognized for his professional achievements by Marquis Who's Who Top Lawyers.

Looking to the future, Mr. Waters hopes to expand the law firm and add at least two more law professionals to the practice.

Mr. Waters enjoys cars, games, reading, music, and art in his spare time.

For more information, visit https://www.dodsonwaters.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who