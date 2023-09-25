Ryan Powers Joins QBE North America as Senior Vice President and Head of Construction

News provided by

QBE North America

25 Sep, 2023, 09:17 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America confirmed Ryan Powers has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Head of Construction, reporting to Mike Foley, President of Commercial Insurance. Ryan joins QBE following more than 17 years of underwriting experience in property casualty insurance.

Continue Reading
Ryan Powers, Senior Vice President and Head of Construction, QBE North America
Ryan Powers, Senior Vice President and Head of Construction, QBE North America

In his new role, Powers will be responsible for planning, directing and executing the vision for casualty lines specifically for the construction industry. Furthermore, he will lead the establishment and oversee the execution of a consistent and coordinated underwriting approach that supports business excellence and realization of our strategy.

"We're excited to welcome Ryan to this newly created role," said Mike Foley. "With decades of experience in the commercial insurance market, extensive underwriting expertise and strong management background, he has proven his ability as a leader in implementing strategic initiatives and driving the integrity of the underwriting process. I have the utmost confidence that Ryan will help drive sustainable organizational growth and ensure the realization of long-term, wide-reaching goals."

Before joining QBE, Powers held senior leadership roles at Liberty Mutual Insurance, most recently as the Chief Underwriting Officer. Powers holds a bachelor's degree in finance and an MBA, both from Boston College.

About QBE
QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in the first half of 2023 of $5 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook

SOURCE QBE North America

Also from this source

JULIE WOOD APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF QBE'S NORTH AMERICA DIVISION

Cyber Attacks and Financial Risks Ranked as Biggest Worries for Mid-Sized Companies, According to Latest Report from QBE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.