Ryan Promotes Jennifer Ivanelli to Principal in Firm's Industry-Leading Property Tax Practice; Will Provide Additional Leadership to Support Rapid Growth

With more than 15 years of industry experience in real estate assessment and valuation, Ms. Ivanelli provides commercial real estate consulting and appeal management services to companies of all sizes across a diverse sector of industries. She joined the Firm as a Director of Commercial Property Tax in December 2012, as part of Ryan's acquisition of the Thomson Reuters Property Tax Services business and was promoted to Vice President of Property Tax Operations in December 2014. She is a member of the Institute for Professionals in Taxation and the American Bar Association. Ms. Ivanelli holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and a Juris Doctor degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law, and is a licensed attorney in the state of Illinois.

"Jennifer had a huge impact on the success of our market-leading property tax practice, and having her on our senior leadership team will support continued strong performance," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "The successful execution of Ryan's growth strategy to becoming a billion dollar global brand in tax is creating opportunities for advancement that are unmatched in the tax services industry."

