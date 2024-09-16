Ryan Rackley, Top Contract Negotiator at Cornerstone Advisors, Shares Expertise and Success Stories in Amazon Best Seller, 'Influence and Impact: The Power of Persuasion in Business'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Advisors, a leading management and technology consultancy for banks, credit unions and fintech firms, announced today that Ryan Rackley, partner and head negotiator in the firm's Contract Negotiation division, was hand-picked for inclusion in "Influence and Impact: The Power of Persuasion in Business," a new book authored by Chris Voss with contributions from prominent professionals worldwide.

"Influence and Impact," with Chris Voss & Ryan Rackley

"Influence and Impact" unlocks the secrets of influence and persuasion and showcases negotiation mastery through the compelling messages and wisdom of a diverse group of authors. Demonstrating the book's appeal to a wide audience, it achieved Amazon Best-Seller status within two weeks of publication. Since its release, it achieved the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and has appeared on eight Amazon best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills.

Rackley's chapter, "The Negotiator's Edge," explores the intricacies of negotiation, both in professional settings and everyday life, and reveals some of the tricks of his trade, including an emphasis on the importance of preparation, understanding the needs of all parties, and finding solutions that create value for everyone involved.

"Nothing makes me happier than negotiating a contract that saves a bank or credit union a lot of money," Rackley said. "I'm honored by the opportunity to share my motivation, my methods and a few of my success stories in a book that has the potential to enlighten financial services executives who may not be aware that they are not getting the very best deal from some of their service providers."

In the book, Rackley shares a humorous anecdote about losing a birthday party negotiation to his 9-year-old daughter, in large part, he recounts, because he wasn't prepared with a plan B when he tried to reject her first proposal. "I know now what I didn't know then: always have a plan B!" he quipped.

On a more serious note, he tells the tale of a heartfelt, late-night phone call from a bank CEO who wanted to express his appreciation for Rackley's help saving his bank from certain failure. "We were on the brink, and the work you did bought me 18 months to turn it around," the CEO said. "On behalf of the 500 families depending on me to keep their livelihoods afloat, my sincerest thanks."

At that moment, Rackley said, he knew this would be his career. "I realized the far-reaching impact I could have using persuasive communication and effective negotiation skills," he said.

Rackley has devoted his career to advocating for those at the negotiation table where the odds are often stacked against them. He has negotiated over 500 contracts, saving banks and credit unions millions of dollars. "The best thing," Rackley said, "is that it's a skill anyone can learn."

Order "Influence and Impact: The Power of Persuasion in Business" on Cornerstone's website: https://www.crnrstone.com/bold-solutions/contract-negotiations/influence-and-impact-the-power-of-persuasion-in-business.

