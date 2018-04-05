Ryan Receives the International Service Excellence Award; Marks the Sixth Year Firm Has Been Recognized for Service Excellence

This is the sixth time Ryan has been named to the International Service Excellence list and the third time the Firm has ranked first in the Medium Business category of organizations with between 501 and 3,999 employees. This distinction is based on the Firm's proven record of consistently exceeding the rigorous benchmarks of the International Customer Service Standard (ICSS), which provides a comprehensive and practical framework to assist organizations in consistently delivering high levels of service. Ryan demonstrated the highest level of expertise in key judging criteria that included the focus, depth, and proven results of the Firm's dedication to client service as supported through culture, processes, procedures, training, hiring practices, and daily actions.

"Our single-minded focus on delivering world-class client service is the driving force behind our growth and success," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "We are extremely proud to be honored again with this International Service Excellence Award and remain committed to setting the industry standard in client service and results."

"Ryan's dedication to delivering the highest level of client satisfaction is woven into the fabric of their culture," said Christine Churchill, Executive Director, CSIA and Vice President of the ICCSO. "They are setting the gold standard for business results based on an unwavering commitment to their clients."

About the Customer Service Institute of America

The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is the body delegated by the International Council of Customer Service Organizations (ICCSO) to manage the International Service Excellence Awards. These awards are recognized as the premier service awards around the globe. Organizations and individuals that excel in service excellence compete in a variety of categories to recognize their commitment to customer service excellence.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 45 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

