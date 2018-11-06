Ryan Recognized Among Austin's Top Workplaces by Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named to the 2018 Top Workplaces list by the Austin American-Statesman. The recognition is given to employers with local offices with fewer than 150 employees. This marks Ryan's fifth consecutive year, and the past eight of nine years, to be honored by the Austin American-Statesman.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on the results of employee feedback surveys administered by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in creating engaging workplace cultures. The employee survey gathers responses from more than 20 various factors, including employee engagement, corporate alignment, and organizational health.

"It is an honor to again be named one of Austin's top workplaces," said G. Brint Ryan, chairman and CEO of Ryan. "This recognition validates our focus on creating a culture that successfully focuses on our employees and clients. I thank our Austin associates for their continued trust and dedication to the Firm and relentless pursuit of client service and results."

Since 1999, Ryan has consciously worked to be a top workplace in Austin by building the best team of professionals possible and a work culture rooted in the values of trust, integrity, pursuit of excellence, being wired to win, and generosity. In addition to the Firm's commitment to serving its clients, Ryan also places a high priority on serving its local community.

In Austin, Ryan associates created the Austin Community Outreach Committee to actively identify annual philanthropic opportunities for the Firm to serve. Annual projects have included working with Chive Charities, the Lady Bird Lake Trail cleanup effort, and an Olympic Watch Party event benefitting SongwritingWith:Soldiers.

"Our team answers the call to be involved and give back, which aligns with one of our values 'Generosity Matters,'" said Ryan. "The creation of their outreach committee not only galvanizes the office by working together but also allows them to stay involved in Austin serving others. We're proud to be in the state capital for our clients and our community."

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

MEDIA CONTACT

Patty Sullivan

Director, Communications

Ryan

469.399.4721

patty.sullivan@ryan.com

SOURCE Ryan

Related Links

http://www.ryan.com

