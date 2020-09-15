Ryan Serhant Launches Multidimensional Real Estate Brokerage Designed for a New World

Founded by the leader of the #1 real estate sales team in New York and the most followed real estate brokerage brand in the world, SERHANT. is the first real estate brokerage designed and reimagined for the marketplace of tomorrow. The company is made up of an ecosystem of divisions with media, branding and technology-enabled departments designed to fuel sales growth in a shifting market. Serhant brings together his different lines of business under one roof: his industry-leading training course that has over 4,000 agents in over 100 countries, his interactive in-house film studio, and his real estate brokerage to create SERHANT., a company uniquely engineered to create the most branded agents in the industry, and revolutionize residential real estate sales.

Since its inception at Nest Seekers International in 2008, The Serhant Team, created and led by Ryan Serhant, has completed over $4 billion in sales. The team generated over $1.4 billion in closed and in-contract sales in 2019 alone. During this time and through the work of Serhant Media Group, The Serhant Team has become the most followed real estate brand in the world with 3.5 million followers across their various platforms, an average of 100 million impressions per month, and high-profile property listing videos garnering over a million views each on YouTube.

The first film studio singularly dedicated to promote and sell properties

An integral part of the new brokerage, SERHANT. Studios is credited with making real estate more shoppable through social media and for creating the most-followed real estate brokerage brand in the world. SERHANT. Studios creates entertaining and innovative content to reach global buyers and showcase properties. The studio will promote SERHANT. listings as well as its agents, with lifestyle shows featured on YouTube. Listed, a first-of-its kind lifestyle channel for real estate, is produced by SERHANT. Studios, and will feature and build profiles for agents of diverse backgrounds and create shows based around passions such as cooking, friendships and home entertaining.

A digital education product that builds community and referrals

SERHANT. Ventures is the education and entrepreneur incubator of the new company that deconstructs the winning tools and tips of selling to teach the next generation of brokers. Sell It Like Serhant: The Course, which quickly became the #1 course of 2019 on the #1 online course platform, will continue its role teaching the next generation of brokers worldwide, nurturing relationships and creating a referral network and a future recruitment pool. SERHANT. Ventures also houses Ryan Serhant's speaking and teaching engagements and it is designed to be a launch pad to support agent's entrepreneurial product ideas outside of traditional real estate sales and leasing.

"At SERHANT., we exist to amplify the success of others - both our clients and our agents," said Founder, Ryan Serhant. "With a vertically integrated company, we have a sustainable model built for a world that is undergoing massive change, one that is ready for today and strong for 2030 and beyond. By incorporating proprietary elements like media, branding, tech, a film studio and an education platform into our foundation on day one, we create a company with a unique blueprint that consistently operates in sync to showcase and sell more properties than anyone else."

First ever macro and micro data-powered residential real estate company

The proprietary Amplification Data Exchange (ADX), designed and used exclusively by SERHANT., uses big data, micro data, tech partnerships, and machine learning to predict market trends, track the reach of the brand, and to offer texture to support listings and SERHANT. agents. These custom-built technologies accompany listings and share valuable neighborhood data and provide resources to arm SERHANT. agents with marketplace insights. ADX also provides a tracker of the audiences across all media so the marketing plans can be measured, analyzed and optimized.

Brand and design experts for new developments and custom services for luxury properties

As part of the strategy to have the best capabilities for a constantly shifting marketplace, SERHANT. has dedicated teams to service the different facets of residential real estate: individual properties, the ultra-luxury marketplace, multi-unit developments and new developments. Leveraging marketplace knowledge and data from ADX, SERHANT. ID Lab is an exclusive marketing and branding hub that creates positioning and concepts for new developments. This team of creators is an in-house, one-stop solution for developers, designed to more efficiently and effectively market and sell the most ambitious projects in the world.

Another specialty group under the real estate brokerage is SERHANT. Signature, an expertly curated, media-powered marketing program dedicated to properties valued at $10 million or more. For properties that qualify as SERHANT. Signature, its sellers will work with a dedicated team of experts to carefully position high-net-worth clients' homes to a global luxury audience through fine-tuned media exposure, with a targeted reach not seen before in traditional real estate brokerages.

"I have spent the past 12 years obsessed with real estate, innovation, creating, and selling," added Serhant. "In bringing together the media and education sides of my businesses, with the power of my proven formula to sell real estate, we are creating a brokerage built to lead in tomorrow's marketplace. I am inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit and entertainment value that transcends all industries and I am excited to drive the future of the global real estate brokerage business, which looks very different today than it did just ten years ago."

All of Ryan Serhant's existing and active projects from his tenure at Nest Seekers International will continue to be represented and managed as before, with both Ryan, his team, and Nest Seekers' full commitment, resources and power.

About SERHANT.

SERHANT. is the first real estate brokerage designed and reimagined for the marketplace of tomorrow. The company is a multidimensional brokerage, made up of SERHANT. Brokerage and New Development, including SERHANT. Signature, SERHANT. Studios and SERHANT. Ventures and powered by proprietary, internally developed technologies and marketing capabilities, ADX and ID Lab. SERHANT. sits at the intersection of technology, media, entertainment and education with a commitment to amplify success for its business, brokers, employees, developers, clients, sellers, global course members and the industry as a whole.

