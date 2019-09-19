Ryan Serhant's "SELL IT LIKE SERHANT: THE COURSE" Is The #1 Selling Real Estate Course Of All Time

The course is the ultimate guide to getting more clients, making more money, closing more deals, building your own team, structuring your day, and more. The interactive online course is available in three levels. The first is the course which is made up of 42 videos (over 5 hours) and include worksheets to help you master concepts. The second level is the membership. This is a private Facebook group where agents can share deals, strategies, and news. There will be monthly Q&A's with Ryan, a monthly exclusive newsletter, 20 email templates from the Serhant team, and the 'Serhant New Agent Training Guide.' Finally, the third level is focused on mentorship. Agents will get one hour with Ryan, a custom social media plan from the head of social media, Joe Laresca, and a brand evaluation and custom property marketing plan from the head of marketing and branding, Kristen Kipilla. The course is powered by Thinkific, which has helped over 40,000 entrepreneurs and businesses set up and sell their own online courses.

"Working with Ryan Serhant and his team to develop such a successful course has been a proud moment for the entire Thinkific team," said Greg Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Thinkific. "Ryan's achievement is not only inspiring for other entrepreneurs, but it also shows the true power of online courses. What's amazing is the enormous impact Ryan's been able to have by sharing his wisdom and techniques in real estate with anyone in the world who wants to learn from him. And in such a short time he's already doing that for thousands of people."

Ryan created this program because he firmly believes that sales is the greatest profession in the world because there is no ceiling. The harder you work, the more you can make, and the better lifestyle you can live. He did not have a mentor when he got into real estate. He wants to be other agents' mentors to elevate the profession and help every agent reach their full potential, something he wishes he had. He allows you to come along with him as he sells with his real clients in his real listings.

For more information and to sign up, visit https://ryanserhant.com/course/ .

About The Serhant Team:

The Serhant Team represents the largest team of brokers at Nest Seekers International, with agents in Manhattan, Miami, Los Angeles and the Hamptons. They were ranked the #1 Sales Team in New York and #3 Sales Team in the United States as ranked by Wall Street Journal Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Long Island City. The Serhant Team is a passionate, constantly evolving group that specializes in high-end residential condo and co-op sales and leasing, multi- and single-family homes, new development sales, site acquisitions, and investment sales. @serhant_team

Ryan Serhant has garnered an excellent reputation and counts some of the world's most influential people as clients. Along with starring on the hit Bravo TV show Million Dollar Listing New York, Ryan is a frequent contributor to the real estate segments of 20/20, CNN, CNBC, The Today Show, The Insider, Bloomberg TV, and is often quoted in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, WSJ China, and Forbes. Always a believer that "All exposure is good exposure," Ryan writes a weekly real estate column entitled "Ask Ryan Serhant" for Inman News and has a weekly real estate video blog for StreetEasy entitled "Ryan's New York Minute." @ryanserhant

About Thinkific:

Thinkific is a software platform that enables entrepreneurs and businesses of every size to create and sell their own online courses. Our mission is no less than to revolutionize the way people learn and earn online by giving them the tools they need to turn their expertise into a sustainable business that impacts both them and their audience. www.thinkific.com

