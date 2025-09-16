Ryan Silver: 66 Most Influential in College Basketball

Attitude of Gratitude National Events

Sep 16, 2025

Ryan Silver has been named one of the 66 most impactful people in college basketball by Roots.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 -- Ryan Silver, founder of All In Elite Under Armour, Attitude of Gratitude National Events and Silver Waves Media has been named one of 66 most impactful people in college basketball.  

All In Elite Under Armour was founded by Silver, is one of largest grassroots programs in the United States with hundreds of millions in scholarships earned for families.  

Ryan Silver named one of the 66 Most Influential in College Basketball.
Ryan Silver named one of the 66 Most Influential in College Basketball.

Attitude of Gratitude National Events is one of largest event operators in the United States.

West Coast Elite, founded by Silver, was sold to 3Step Sports in 2020 and was an iconic brand in basketball. 

Silver also has one of largest networks of college coaches who have worked for him and All In Elite with 50+ coaches currently coaching at college and the NBA level.

SOURCE Attitude of Gratitude National Events

