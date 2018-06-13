"Ryan and Alex bring WTIS and its retail broker-clients significant experience and knowledge of complex casualty brokerage. In addition, their expertise in construction, real estate, manufacturing/distribution and hospitality are recognized by the key carriers that participate in those sectors," said Kristopher Bauer, President of WTIS.

Sims joins WTIS from Burns & Wilcox, where he was a Senior Broker and worked for over ten years. Megenis most recently was a Broker at Risk Placement Services where he worked for just under eight years.

WTIS is a wholesale insurance broker created and managed by industry veterans whose goal is to better align the business interests of the retail broker, the wholesaler and insurance carriers for the benefit of the buyer. WTIS has substantial expertise in Property, Casualty and Professional/Management Liability. WTIS is a JenCap Holdings Company.

For more information about WTIS, visit: http://wtisllc.com/.

About JenCap Holdings, LLC:

JenCap Holdings is a consolidator of specialty insurance distribution and program management businesses, including managing general agencies, specialty program underwriters, transactional wholesale brokers and captive managers. JenCap Holdings will drive organic growth and strategic acquisitions leveraging technology and advanced data analytics. JenCap Holdings is headquartered in New York.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryan-sims-and-alex-megenis-join-wholesale-trading-insurance-services-llc-300665350.html

