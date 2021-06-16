Ryan Smith and Terri Burns to join FORTUNE Brainstorm Tech Conference as Guest Co-Chairs

FORTUNE's Editorial Director for Live Events Michal Lev-Ram says of the announcement, "Terri and Ryan are already a part of FORTUNE's Brainstorm Tech community, and we are thrilled to welcome such an impressive duo (an investor and an entrepreneur) to the team. We can't wait to tap into their expertise, fresh ideas, and perspectives to make this year's Brainstorm Tech conference a can't-miss event."

Smith, who has grown Qualtrics from a basement startup to one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the world, and who co-founded 5 For The Fight, the campaign to eradicate cancer by supporting groundbreaking cancer research through crowdfunding, says, "I'm excited to co-host FORTUNE Brainstorm Tech this year. It's going to be an incredible event bringing together the people and companies that are redefining the future."

Of her participation in Brainstorm Tech, Burns, who joined GV in 2017 and was previously an associate product manager at Twitter and developer evangelist and front-end engineer at Venmo, says, "I'm thrilled to join as a guest co-chair this year and to dive into the theme of 'The Future Redefined.' This is an exciting time for technology; it's a rare moment to come together to reflect on what we've learned this past year and explore how the tech community will make its mark on what comes next."

Smith and Burns will be joining FORTUNE Brainstorm Tech co-chairs Lev-Ram, FORTUNE Senior Writer Robert Hackett, and FORTUNE Reporter Lucinda Shen.

For companies, entrepreneurs, and investors alike, it's essential to stay ahead of fast-breaking trends: becoming part of the Brainstorm Tech community can make the difference between finding a competitive edge or being disrupted into oblivion. Learn more, or become part of the community by registering for Brainstorm Tech here: https://fortuneconferences.com/conferences/fortune-brainstorm-tech-2021/

