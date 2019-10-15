Ryan Smith of Auburn, ME, and Marci Klimek of Arlington, MA Win 2019 Eversource Hartford Marathon as New England's Finest Athletes Dominate

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hartford Marathon Foundation's 26th running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon was swept by New England's Finest athletes. Ryan Smith, of Auburn, ME, won in 2:18:25, followed by Jeffrey Seelaus, of Brookline, MA, who placed second with a time of 2:19:36. Hartford's own Everett Hackett placed third with a time of 2:20:24. Marci Klimek, of Arlington, MA, won the women's field in 2:35:22. In a close race to the finish line, Kate Pallardy, from New York, NY, took second place in 2:41:43 and Ellie Pell, of Ithaca, NY, placed third in 2:41:52. The New England's Finest elite program celebrates regional talent with extra prize money and is supported by HMF and New England Runner magazine.

Ryan Smith, of Auburn, ME, won the 2019 Eversource Hartford Marathon in 2:18:25. Participants in the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon start in front of the Capitol in the event's 26th running on Saturday, October 12.

Top five marathon finishers are:

2:18:25 Ryan Smith, 24, Auburn, ME

2:19:36 Jeffrey Seelaus, 25, Brookline, MA

2:20:24 Everett Hackett, 29, Hartford, CT

2:20:33 Jonathan McGinnis, 31, Rock Hill, SC

2:21:03 Brian Harvey, 32, Cambridge, MA

Top five women's marathon winners are:

2:35:22 Marci Klimek, 32, Arlington, MA

2:41:43 Kate Pallardy, 34, New York, NY

2:41:52 Ellie Pell, 27, Ithaca, NY

2:42:16 Heidi Caldwell, 27, Craftsbury Common, VT

2:43:30 Emily Waligurski, 24, Allston, MA

Winning the Eversource Hartford Half Marathon with a time of 1:04:51 was Jonathan Phillips of Brighton, MA. Sean O'Connor, of West Hartford, CT, came in second place in the 13.1 mile race with a time of 1:05:27. With a time of 1:05:46, Clint McKelvey, of Arlington, VA, placed third.

Nuhamin Bogale Ashame, of Ethiopia, won the women's field of the half marathon with a time of 1:13:07. Closely following in second place with a time of 1:13:17 was Annmarie Tuxbury, of New Hartford, CT. Lindsey Scherf, of Tarrytown, NY, came in third place with a time of 1:16:52.

Setting a new course record in the Charity 5K at the Eversource Hartford Marathon was Kemal Birhanu of Ethiopia, with a time of 14:51. Alex Norstrom, of New Britain, took second in 15:00 and Christopher Helminski, of Hartford, placed third in 15:27.

In the women's 5K race, Apryl Sabadosa, of Westfield, MA, won with a time of 18:16. Elizabeth Fengler of Wallingford, came in second place with a time of 18:31. Stamford, CT, runner Sara-Caitrin Mandelburg came in third place in 19:19.

For complete results and division winners of the 2019 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon and the Charity 5K race, please visit https://www.hartfordmarathon.com/eversource-hartford-marathon/results/

