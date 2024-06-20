Ryan Specialty Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Jun 20, 2024, 17:42 ET

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) will replace Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, June 28. Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is acquiring Apartment Income REIT in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 28, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Ryan Specialty Holdings

RYAN

Financials

June 28, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Apartment Income REIT

AIRC

Real Estate

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Also from this source

S&P 500 Q1 2024 Buybacks Increase 8.1% from Q4 2023; 12-month Expenditure Declines 4.8% from Previous Year, Earnings Per Share Impact Reverses Showing First Gain in Five Quarters; Buybacks Tax Results in a 0.47% Reduction in Q1 Operating Earnings and 0.41% Reduction in 12-month Earnings

S&P 500 Q1 2024 Buybacks Increase 8.1% from Q4 2023; 12-month Expenditure Declines 4.8% from Previous Year, Earnings Per Share Impact Reverses Showing First Gain in Five Quarters; Buybacks Tax Results in a 0.47% Reduction in Q1 Operating Earnings and 0.41% Reduction in 12-month Earnings

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today announced the preliminary S&P 500® stock buybacks or share repurchases data for Q1 2024. Historical data on S&P ...

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics