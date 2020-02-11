Ryan Transportation Launches New Shipper Portal

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Transportation customers now have access to the RTS Pro Shipper Portal to see real-time tracking for their loads. With highly visible, color-coded icons on the dashboard, you can immediately see which loads are on time or delayed. Users can find the details on specific loads by searching the order number, reference number or pickup/delivery location. They can also view uploaded shipping documents, including bills of lading, invoices, permits, etc. and see a 90-day history of all loads booked with Ryan Transportation.

Ryan Transportation SVP Matt Emison is excited to introduce the new portal to customers:

"The Shipper Portal is a technology solution that was developed based on feedback from our customers. It allows us to provide easily accessible, real-time information, allowing better visibility for our customers' supply chains and complements our other transportation management tools. Ryan Transportation will continue to invest in technology that provides value to our customers and carrier partners."

The RTS Pro Shipper Portal can be conveniently accessed through a web-based portal. To register, customers can visit www.RTSPro.com.

ABOUT RYAN TRANSPORTATION

Ryan Transportation, a Shamrock Trading Corporation brand, is a third-party logistics company specializing in freight brokerage services and managed transportation. For nearly 35 years, Ryan Transportation has helped companies throughout North America take control of their shipping and improve their supply chains. Ryan Transportation provides solutions for all modes of transportation, including truckload, partial truckload, intermodal, LTL and expedited. Ryan Transportation serves customers across a variety of industries leveraging our network of over 40,000 transportation providers. For more information, please visit www.ryantrans.com.

ABOUT SHAMROCK TRADING CORPORATION

Shamrock Trading Corporation is the parent company for a family of brands in transportation services, finance and technology. Headquartered in Overland Park, KS, we also have offices in Chicago, Dallas, Laredo, Midland and Nashville. For additional information, please visit www.shamrocktradingcorp.com.

