Ryan's Mystery Playdate and Hobby Kids Adventures Success Keys pocket.watch Slate Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket.watch, the new studio that creates global franchises from the YouTube stars and characters loved by Generation Alpha, today announced an extension of their partnership with Hulu bringing season one of Hobby Kids Adventures to the platform, as well as new seasons of Ryan's World, EvanTube Ultimate Mishmash and HobbyKids Ultimate Mishmash. The new content will be available on Hulu beginning October 18th bringing the total number of pocket.watch created episodes on Hulu to 177. The company also announced that Vudu will be bringing Hobby Kids Adventures and pocket.watch Challenge Squad to their ad-supported service beginning on October 15th. The studio has also confirmed Ryan's Mystery Playdate continues to rank as the number one show for preschoolers on all of television and has been viewed by over 25 million viewers in the US since launching on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr in April of this year.

Premiering in June of this year, pocket.watch's animated series Hobby Kids Adventures, co-created by Butch Hartman (The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom) and in collaboration with the HobbyKids family, has generated over 30 million views on the HobbyKidsTV YouTube channel. The series has also launched on Amazon Prime Video, the Nickelodeon and Nick Jr video apps, and on pocket.watch branded channels across leading streaming platforms, including its new 24/7 live-linear channel on The Roku Channel Kids and Family. Additionally, the series has spun off consumer products available at Walmart with games and books on the way.

"We feel an immense sense of pride around the success of Hobby Kids Adventures and Ryan's Mystery Playdate," said Albie Hecht, Chief Content Officer, pocket.watch. "Staying true to our mission to bring kids and families more of what they love, we've partnered with some of the best names in both the traditional and digital space to secure pocket.watch's position as the leader in digital-first IP for kids and families."

Following pocket.watch's model of creating global franchises from YouTube stars and characters, the company has greenlit a twelve-episode animated comedy-mystery series called Onyx Monster Mysteries based on the popular Onyx Kids YouTube channel, that follows the four teens and their practical parents on an adventure to save the most endangered species in the world - Monsters. Joining the creative team is Doreen Spicer-Dannelly (The Proud Family ) as executive producer and showrunner.

Another series greenlit by pocket.watch is Zombees, a horror-comedy that follows the animated adventures of the incredibly popular Eh Bee family when they mysteriously turn into zombees along with half the world's population. Beatriz Acevedez and Doug Greiff (co-founders of Mitu) will serve as executive producers on the series.

In addition to Onyx Monster Mysteries and Zombees, pocket.watch has also greenlit production of the following new original series:

EvanTube's Dollar Toy Squad : Series follows the stop motion exploits of plastic superheroes as they battle the evil forces of metal toys. The series is created by Matthew Schwartz and Yoram Benz , with EP's on the series including Lance Krall ( The Lance Krall Show, Fameless ), Albie Hecht (pocket.watch), Emmy winning director Peter Siaggas ( The Lance Krall Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! ), Peter Stathopoulos , Chris M. Williams (pocket.watch) and Andy Rheingold as co-EP.

Series follows the stop motion exploits of plastic superheroes as they battle the evil forces of metal toys. The series is created by and , with EP's on the series including ( ), (pocket.watch), Emmy winning director ( ), , (pocket.watch) and as co-EP. Do Crew : Animated and live-action hybrid pre-school educational series where anytime something needs to be fixed, built or repaired, brother and sister Donnie and Didi Do are always ready to help solve the problem!

: Animated and live-action hybrid pre-school educational series where anytime something needs to be fixed, built or repaired, brother and sister Donnie and Didi Do are always ready to help solve the problem! Jillian's Mystery Craft Box : A ten-episode live-action series, where special guest DIY superstar and executive producer Karina Garcia challenges Jillian, star of the hit YouTube channel JillianTubeHD, to create something special for her animated buddies from a mystery box of crafts each week.

A ten-episode live-action series, where special guest DIY superstar and executive producer challenges Jillian, star of the hit YouTube channel JillianTubeHD, to create something special for her animated buddies from a mystery box of crafts each week. The Claw: A seven-episode horror anthology audio show for Audible created by bestselling YA author Pat Carman . All seven episodes will be released exclusively on Audible November 21st .

For more about pocket.watch's upcoming slate, please visit pocket.watch.

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is a new studio that specializes in entertaining and inspiring kids and families through digital-first content and sparking their imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to toothbrushes. The company inspires kids to seamlessly move between screen time and playtime and boasts a growing portfolio of franchises that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the world. Pocket.watch developed and launched the massive Ryan's World® consumer products line and created and produces Ryan's Mystery Playdate, which airs on Nickelodeon and is the #1 preschool show on television. The company was founded in March 2017 by Chris M. Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office and studio. Its management team is made up of studio veterans and visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Albie Hecht, Stone Newman, Jon Moonves, David B. Williams and Kerry Tucker. Investors include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey) and Jon Landau. For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch.

