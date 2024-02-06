RyanshTech Awarded Multi-Year Prime Contract with the U.S Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to provide Mobility Engineering Services

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech), is pleased to announce a multi-year prime contract award with the U.S Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to provide mission critical Mobility Engineering Services to meet the needs of the increasingly mobile workforce. RyanshTech will serve as a strategic collaborator, advancing the capabilities of mobile devices, applications, and enterprise management for the Office of the Chief Information Officer's Enterprise Technology Services Mobile team.

Pooja Behl , RyanshTech CEO, remarked, "We are excited about the opportunity to establish a presence and build our reputation within CFPB. The collective expertise of our team, complemented by cutting-edge technology in mobile engineering and threat detection, positions us for success to excel and deliver outstanding results."

RyanshTech is poised to provide agency leadership with a suite of services that include mobile integration, engineering, and architecture management support. Additionally, our team will provide operations and maintenance (O&M) support to effectively manage the CFPB's mobile devices, applications, and Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings by employing strategic authentication and threat defense measures to consistently position CFPB at the forefront of technology.

"This award signifies new market growth within RyanshTech," shares Gretchen Barlow , RyanshTech COO. "Our partnership with CFPB extends beyond a typical vendor-client relationship, showcasing a collective, collaborative commitment to efficiently and securely achieving CFPB goals, while reflecting our shared dedication to excellence."

Since 2019, RyanshTech has established itself as a notable presence in the Finance, Security, Defense, and Intelligence sectors and this award notably amplifies RyanshTech's impact within the U.S. Financial Government and Regulatory markets.

About CFPB

On July 21, 2010, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Act") created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). CFPB is a 21st century agency that implements and enforces Federal consumer financial law and ensures that markets for consumer financial products are fair, transparent, and competitive.

About Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech)

Established in 2011, Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech) is an SBA Certified 8(a) and Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) dedicated to expertly serving our customers. Headquartered in Fairfax, VA, we are a performance-based organization, whose philosophy is fostered through a trusted partnership with clients. RyanshTech is CMMI Level 3-Compliant, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000:2011, ISO 27001:2013 and supports federal and commercial clients. Federal clients include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA). For more information, please contact us at 703-595-5506 or at [email protected] .

Follow us:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

SOURCE Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech)