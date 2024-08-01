RyanshTech Awarded Multi-Year Prime Contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to Provide Strategic Communications Support for the Office of Public Affairs (OPA)

FAIRFAX, Va., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech) is pleased to announce a multi-year prime contract award with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to provide Strategic Communciations Services for the Office of Public Affairs (OPA). This program will provide mission-critical, AI-powered media monitoring and public relations support to optimize communications workflows and empower CBP with real-time media insights of vital news and social media coverage relevant to border security, travel, and trade.

Pooja Behl, CEO of RyanshTech , shared, "We are thrilled to collaborate with CBP in support of their mission by delivering high-quality, timely, and vital communications support. Our team's expertise in media monitoring and data analysis, combined with our advanced technology, will provide exceptional client support ensuring CBP officials are well-informed to make mission-critical decisions."

"This award establishes significant progress and development in our service offerings," remarked Gretchen Barlow, COO. "This partnership with CBP extends beyond a standard vendor-client dynamic and reflects a shared commitment to excellence and mission-critical support that will expertly assist CBP's response to evolving news and challenges timely and efficiently."

Since 2019, RyanshTech has made its mark in the Strategic Communications, Finance, Security, Defense, and Intelligence sectors. This award reinforces RyanshTech's growing influence within the U.S. Government and Regulatory markets.

About CBP

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is one of the world's largest law enforcement organizations. CBP is responsible for securing the nation's borders while facilitating lawful international travel and trade. OPA is CBP's primary point of contact for news media, organizations, and the public seeking information about CBP's programs, policies, procedures, statistics, and services.

About Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech)

Established in 2011, Ryansh Corporate Solutions, LLC. (RyanshTech) is an SBA Certified 8(a) and Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) dedicated to expertly serving our customers. Headquartered in Fairfax, VA, RyanshTech is a performance-based organization committed to fostering trusted partnerships with clients. RyanshTech is CMMI Level 3-Compliant, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000:2011, ISO 27001:2013 certified, and supports federal and commercial clients, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). For more information, please contact us at 703-595-5506 or at [email protected].

