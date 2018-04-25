The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@rybbaby.com.

About RYB Education, Inc.

Founded on the core values of ''Care'' and ''Responsibility,'' RYB Education, Inc. is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide individualized age-appropriate education to stimulate and nurture children so they can realize their full potential. During its nearly two decades of operating history, the Company has built "RYB" into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. RYB's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.

For more information, please visit http://ir.rybbaby.com

Contacts

In China:

RYB Education, Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-10-8767-5752

E-mail: ir@rybbaby.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ross Warner

Tel: +86-10-5730-6200

E-mail: ryb@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Alan Wang

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: ryb@tpg-ir.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryb-education-inc-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300636242.html

SOURCE RYB Education, Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.rybbaby.com

