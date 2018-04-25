RYB Education, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

News provided by

RYB Education, Inc.

07:10 ET

BEIJING, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RYB Education, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2018. The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.rybbaby.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@rybbaby.com.

About RYB Education, Inc.

Founded on the core values of ''Care'' and ''Responsibility,'' RYB Education, Inc. is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide individualized age-appropriate education to stimulate and nurture children so they can realize their full potential. During its nearly two decades of operating history, the Company has built "RYB" into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. RYB's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.

For more information, please visit http://ir.rybbaby.com

Contacts

In China:

RYB Education, Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-10-8767-5752 
E-mail: ir@rybbaby.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-5730-6200
E-mail: ryb@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Alan Wang
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ryb@tpg-ir.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryb-education-inc-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300636242.html

SOURCE RYB Education, Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.rybbaby.com

Also from this source

Mar 15, 2018, 08:30 ET RYB Education, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017...

Nov 29, 2017, 22:00 ET RYB Education, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

RYB Education, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

News provided by

RYB Education, Inc.

07:10 ET