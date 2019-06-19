RYDE Affirms its Commitment to Car Hosts & Their Right to Choose

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Turo announced a new policy that prohibits car hosts from renting out their vehicles on other platforms. This act is an attack on liberty, freedom, free choice, and free speech for car hosts.

At RYDE, we believe you should be free to choose to rent your car on your own terms. To whomever you want.

That's why we will never ask you to give us exclusivity. That's why we'll never threaten you with warnings or prohibit you from renting with other companies. We respect your freedom to choose. And we respect your privacy and data.

RYDE is a community-driven peer-to-peer car-sharing platform built to serve YOU, the community. Your RYDE is your RYDE.

Founded in 2016, RYDE is an internally, self-funded car-sharing platform based in Los Angeles, California and operating an open platform in six US markets soon to launch nationwide.

Join us at www.rydecars.com.

