Ryde: Raises the Bar on Supplement Transparency with New Informed Choice Certification

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryde:, the globally loved functional wellbeing brand known for its pocket-size 2oz dietary supplement shots, is proud to announce that its ENERGIZE, FOCUS, and RELAX shots have earned the internationally recognized Informed Choice certification, further reinforcing its commitment to product quality, safety, and transparency.

Informed Choice is a prestigious global certification program that regularly tests dietary supplements for over 285 banned substances listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Products are tested at LGC, the world's longest-standing anti-doping laboratory, using ISO 17025-accredited methods. Products that hold the Informed Choice seal have undergone rigorous third-party testing to meet one of the highest standards in the industry for safety, integrity, and transparency.

"Consumers want to know exactly what they're putting in their bodies, especially when it comes to supplements," said Andre Denischuck, General Manager, Wellbeing and Stimulation USA at Ryde:. "At Ryde:, we're dedicated to making wellbeing easier without compromising on quality. Achieving Informed Choice certification is a milestone we're incredibly proud of, giving our community confidence that Ryde: products have been third-party tested for peace of mind."

Ryde: challenges traditional wellbeing by poking fun at unrealistic ideals, delivering functional, pocket-sized shots designed to make wellbeing easier — no matter what the day throws at you. Each 2oz shot contains Ryde: Ryplenish™, along with a combination of additional science-backed ingredients, such as B-vitamins, ginseng, and green tea caffeine, to support energy, focus, or relaxation throughout the day. They're also zero-calorie, zero-sugar, vegan and gluten-free. The Informed Choice certification provides added peace of mind for consumers, athletes, and anyone serious about what they put into their bodies, confirming that what's on the label is exactly what's in the bottle.

Ryde: Informed Choice certified products include:

Since officially launching in the U.S. in May 2025 in partnership with reality TV icon, singer, and busy mom of two, Heidi Montag, for the campaign "Wellbeing Made Easier", Ryde: has continued to expand its presence and connect with consumers across the country — starting in Texas, where its U.S. headquarters are based — with distribution in more than 4,000 stores, including 7-Eleven, Albertsons Circle K, and national availability on Amazon.

For more information about Ryde: and its Informed Choice certified products, visit us.ryde.com or amazon.com.

Ryde: is a global brand redefining what wellbeing looks like, delivering it all in one effortless shot. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ryde: offers a lineup of flavorful, functional, 2oz pocket-sized dietary supplement shots designed to make wellbeing easier and help you manage your daily moments, no matter what the day throws at you. Informed Choice certified and formulated with zero calories, science-backed ingredients, and no unnecessary extras, Ryde: is your no-nonsense partner in feeling good, when you need it. Every Ryde: shot also includes Ryde: Ryplenish™ – a scientifically-backed formula that works just when you need it to.

ENERGIZE (Tropical): An invigorating 2oz dietary supplement shot with a natural tropical flavor, Ryde: ENERGIZE helps fight fatigue in moments you need a jump start — so you can get your head in the game.

FOCUS (Orange): An orange-flavored 2oz dietary supplement shot, Ryde: FOCUS boosts mental clarity and supports cognitive performance, for when you need a lightbulb moment.

RELAX (Raspberry): A calming 2oz dietary supplement shot with a natural raspberry flavor, Ryde: RELAX helps ease stress and helps you feel calm, like your favorite comfy socks.

SLEEP (Blackberry): A soothing 2oz shot with a blackberry flavor, Ryde: SLEEP works with your body to support sleep quality and help you fall asleep faster, so you can get the much-needed rest you need.

For more information, visit www.ryde.com and www.youtube.com/@drinkryde

Follow Ryde: @Drink.Ryde on Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Not recommended for individuals under the age of 18 or those sensitive to caffeine. Focus includes 150 mg caffeine and Energize includes 200 mg of caffeine. Do not consume more than two shots per day or in combination. Please check label before consumption to see if Ryde: is right for you.*

