RYDER TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 355

News provided by

Teamsters Local 355

30 Aug, 2023, 14:04 ET

Maryland Drivers Overcome Anti-Union Campaign to Win Teamster Representation

ELKRIDGE, Md., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Ryder Transportation Solutions have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 355.

The 15 drivers distribute Hill's pet food to retailers along the East Coast. The new Teamster members stood strong, overcoming a well-funded anti-union campaign by their employer.

"We wanted to have a voice at work, so we collectively decided to join the Teamsters," said Tony Lewis, a 13-year driver. "We were well prepared for the anti-union tactics the company used in attempt to trick us, but their attempts to divide us only made us stronger."

"These drivers endured weeks of harassment and stress from management, and they held together in solidarity. I am proud to have the opportunity to represent such a strong and united group," said Mark Gary, President of Local 355. "This is the first organizing victory under my administration, and we plan to keep the momentum going. We have several groups who have inquired about joining Local 355, and we are confident we will follow our success at Ryder by helping more workers gain strong Teamster representation."

The leadership of Local 355 looks forward to winning Ryder Transportation drivers a contract that gives them stronger protections and more stability on the job.

Teamsters Local 355 represents over 5,000 men and women throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware, in both the public and private sectors, including workers at UPS, DHL, BWI Airport, and many delivery operations in various industries. Learn more at teamsters355.com.

Contact:
Scott Chismar, (716) 913-1636
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 355

