RYE Digital Strategies Launches to Give Republican Campaigns Transparent, Technology-Driven Digital Ad Wins

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Yates, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Joseph Resta, Founder and Managing Partner, today jointly announced the formal launch of RYE Digital Strategies (ryewins.com), a digital advertisement placement company. The firm is now able to serve clients with a state-of-the technological platform (https://www.ryewins.com/WhyChooseRye).

Mr. Yates (bio link) said: "RYE Digital Strategies is committed to the principle that digital placement can successfully be done when an organization can utilize state-of-the-art technology combined with the pledge to operate in a fully transparent fashion. There is no good reason the logic surrounding successful digital campaigns should be opaque to the clients we serve. Our experience allows us to marry together winning campaign strategies with the most efficient and effective placement of a message."

RYE Digital Strategies will service Republican candidates and organizations, and conservative causes, as well as the consultants who serve them. In the public affairs arena, the company will continue its work with public affairs firms, individual companies, trade associations, and ad hoc groups.

Mr. Resta (bio link) commented: "Having been on the political playing field for some time, we believe we are uniquely situated to deliver our clients what they need, when they need it, with no excuses. Andy and I start this new venture with the benefit of support from individuals and organizations we have worked with in the past. We are very grateful to them and promise not to let them down." ("What they are saying" attached).

Additionally, it was announced that Bert Ralston will serve as a third partner and Senior Vice President of Business Development (bio link). Ralston said: "We are already off to a great start, and are excited about what we can help our clients accomplish moving forward." Finally, Bill Greener III will be a Senior Advisor to the company (bio link).

Mr. Yates concluded: "It is past time for communicators in politics and public affairs battles to learn what commercial advertisers already know. Smart digital advertising delivers winning results. Getting the right message to the right audience, using the right platform defines the RYE Digital Strategies approach. We are excited to formally begin today to accomplish our mission."

SOURCE Rye Digital Strategies