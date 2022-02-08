Rye Market - 89% of Growth to Originate from Europe| Evolving Opportunities with Agrex Inc. & Agrozan Commodities DMCC | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Rye Market Analysis Report by Application (Human consumption, Animal feed, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/rye-market-industry-analysis

Some of key Rye Players:

The rye market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Agrex Inc.

Agrozan Commodities DMCC

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

Olam International Ltd.

The Soufflet Group

Vandaele Seeds Ltd



Rye Market - Revenue Generating Segment

The rye market share growth by the human consumption segment will be significant for revenue generation. Humans consume around 90% of rye produced. It has many health benefits, such as wholegrain rye consumption can improve gut health. It can even help prevent type 2 diabetes and reduce the risk of colorectal cancer and chronic diseases. Rye foods have well-established beneficial effects on insulin metabolism compared with wheat bread. Such factors will increase human consumption and may drive market growth during the forecast period.

Rye Market - Drivers & Challenges

The health benefits of rye is notably driving the rye market growth, although factors such as rapid climatic changes may impede the market growth The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Rye Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD thousand tons, 2021-2026)

Human consumption - size and forecast 2021-2026

Animal feed - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rye Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD thousand tons, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026



Rye Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.67% Market growth 2022-2026 1102.06 thousand tons Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 0.72 Regional analysis Europe, North America, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 89% Key consumer countries Russian Federation, Belarus, Ukraine, US, and Turkey Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agrex Inc., Agrozan Commodities DMCC, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Olam International Ltd., The Soufflet Group, and Vandaele Seeds Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

