Ryerson Announces 2nd Half of 2023 Investor Conference Participation Schedule

Ryerson Holding Corporation

31 Aug, 2023, 16:30 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced its planned participation at the following investor conferences during the 2nd half of 2023:

  • Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York City; September 6 – 7
  • Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference in Laguna Beach, September 13 – 15
  • Baird Global Industrials Conference in Chicago; November 7 – 9
  • Goldman Sachs Metals & Mining Conference in New York City; November 15 – 16
  • Citi Global Basic Materials Conference in New York City; November 28 – 29

Jim Claussen, Ryerson's Chief Financial Officer, stated "Following the success of our multi-year capital structure transformation, which includes $180 million returned to shareholders through repurchases and dividends over the past five quarters, we look forward to engaging with investors on Ryerson's financial and operational transformation."

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,300 employees in approximately 100 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.

