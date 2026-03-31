Ryerson Announces Leadership Team Changes to Accelerate Strategic Integration of the Newly Merged Organization

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYZ), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, today announces a series of leadership team appointments designed to accelerate the strategic integration of its newly merged organization and position the company for continued growth, operational excellence, and customer success.

These leadership changes reflect Ryerson's commitment to aligning talent, capabilities, and strategy as the organization brings together complementary strengths, deep industry expertise, and a shared focus on delivering value to customers and shareholders.

Ryerson is pleased to congratulate and recognize the following leaders for their new or expanded roles within the organization:

Mark Silver, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & Risk Officer

Mr. Silver serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & Risk Officer for Ryerson, with expanded responsibilities that now formally include enterprise risk management and cybersecurity. In this role, he oversees Ryerson's legal, risk management, real estate, and corporate governance functions, supporting the company's strategic priorities and long-term stability. Mr. Silver has more than 30 years of legal experience, including senior leadership roles at Sara Lee Corporation and prior service as a corporate attorney with Kirkland & Ellis. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Illinois and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

Frank Williams, Chief Information Officer

Mr. Williams serves as Ryerson's Chief Information Officer, leading the company's enterprise technology function, including E-commerce, along with Marketing and the company's Project Management Office. Having joined Ryerson in 2003, Mr. Williams has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility across commercial, digital, and enterprise functions. Most recently, he served as General Manager of E-commerce, Marketing & Communication, where he led initiatives to enhance digital platforms, customer engagement, and enterprise communications. Mr. Williams holds an MBA with Honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Purdue University.

Richard Manson, Sr. Vice President – Finance (Ryerson) / Chief Financial Officer – Olympic Steel

Mr. Manson will lead synergy attainment for the newly merged Company, along with the integration of benefits programs and compensation. He will assume leadership for Ryerson's Corporate Finance Planning & Analysis department and continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Olympic Steel. He joined Olympic Steel in 1996 after serving as a Tax Manager with Arthur Andersen LLP and has held several senior leadership roles across finance, human resources, and risk management. Mr. Manson holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from John Carroll University and is a Certified Public Accountant in Ohio.

Daniel Rosenberg, Chief of Staff

Mr. Rosenberg serves as Chief of Staff, supporting the Company's Chief Executive Officer and the President & Chief Operating Officer. A retired U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel, he completed more than two decades of active-duty service, including multiple deployments, before transitioning to the private sector. At Ryerson, Mr. Rosenberg is now responsible for driving enterprise-level integration, strategic alignment across business units, annual strategic planning, and leadership development initiatives. Mr. Rosenberg holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Ohio University and multiple advanced military and executive education credentials, including programs through Marine Corps University, the Canadian Forces College, and the Metals Service Center Institute.

Brian Seeley, President – Ryerson Advanced Processing (RAP)

Mr. Seeley serves as President of RAP, bringing more than three decades of manufacturing and metals industry leadership experience to the role. Prior to this appointment, he served as General Manager of RAP, where he led multiple locations focused on engineered-to-order manufacturing and advanced fabrication solutions. Throughout his career at Ryerson, Mr. Seeley has held a range of leadership positions across operations, sales, and fabrication, with deep experience in P&L ownership, strategic planning, operational excellence, and growth execution. His career reflects a strong track record of driving value-added manufacturing capabilities and long-term customer partnerships across North America.

"Each of these experienced leaders has demonstrated exceptional commitment to our values, strong operational and strategic leadership, and a deep understanding of the company's customers, markets, and teams. Their appointments underscore the importance of continuity, collaboration, and thoughtful leadership as Ryerson advances its integration efforts," said Eddie Lehner, Chief Executive Officer. "These leadership changes are an important step in ensuring we are fully aligned as one organization and maximizing synergies and the full potential of our recent merger with Olympic Steel. I am confident that this team will help accelerate integration, strengthen execution, and support our long-term strategic objectives."

Messrs. Manson, Rosenberg, and Seeley will work closely with Ryerson's senior leadership team, comprised of Eddie Lehner, Chief Executive Officer; Richard T. Marabito, President & Chief Operating Officer; Jim Claussen, Chief Financial Officer; Andrew Greiff, Executive Vice President – Ryerson & President – Olympic Steel; Molly Kannan, Chief Accounting Officer & Corporate Controller; Mark Silver, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & Risk Officer; and Frank Williams, Chief Information Officer.

The newly structured senior leadership team will focus on driving consistency across the organization, enhancing cross-functional collaboration, and ensuring that best practices from across the merged businesses are shared and scaled. Together, they will work to realize merger-related synergies and support Ryerson's priorities around safety, customer experience, operational performance, and sustainable growth.

About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 6,400 employees in approximately 160 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.

SOURCE Ryerson Holding Corporation