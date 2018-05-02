Ryerson Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

CHICAGO, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Thank you to our customers and to my Ryerson teammates as the Company executed exceptionally well in the first quarter, exceeding industry volume growth paired with sequential margin expansion and further expense leverage improvement all combining to generate higher Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO, compared to both the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2017. In addition to these key earnings improvements, Ryerson remains atop our industry in inventory management, reducing days of supply to a multi-year low of 68 from 69 in the first quarter of 2017, while maintaining high service levels in providing an expanding array of value-added solutions to our customers."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Revenues were $941.3 million for the first quarter of 2018, up 16.1 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due to 11.9 percent higher volume, exceeding Ryerson's average seasonal improvement of 8 percent, and a 3.8 percent increase in average selling price per ton. Compared to the year-ago period, revenues increased 15.6 percent driven by an increase in average selling price per ton of 9.2 percent and higher volume of 5.8 percent.

Gross margin improved to 17.5 percent for the first quarter of 2018, compared to 16.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, but was lower than first quarter 2017 gross margin of 19.7 percent. Included in cost of materials sold was LIFO expense of $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2018 and $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to net LIFO income of $0.7 million in the year-ago period. Gross margin, excluding LIFO was 18.9 percent for the first quarter of 2018, compared to 17.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, and 19.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017. Erich Schnaufer, Ryerson's Chief Financial Officer, said, "Ryerson was able to expand our gross margins, excluding LIFO by 110 basis points sequentially as we executed on improving pricing and demand conditions, contributing to stronger quarterly earnings." A reconciliation of gross margin to gross margin, excluding LIFO is included below in this news release.

Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and administrative expense increased by $11.1 million, or 9.3 percent, for the first quarter of 2018 compared to the year-ago period, driven by increased shipments during the quarter. Ryerson demonstrated expense leverage as warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and administrative expenses declined to 13.8 percent of sales in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 15.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, and 14.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation was $10.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $14.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO, was $62.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $54.3 million in the year-ago period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO and net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation is included below in this news release.

First Quarter 2018 Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Liquidity

Ryerson improved from a book equity deficit of $7.4 million as of December 31, 2017 to positive book equity of $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, a noteworthy event for the organization as we continue marking our progress while continuing to solidify our balance sheet and deleverage the business. In the first quarter of 2018, Ryerson's inventory balance improved by one day to a multi-year low of 68 days of supply compared to the year-ago period. Ryerson maintained ample liquidity in the first quarter of 2018. As of March 31, 2018, borrowings were $366 million on our primary revolving credit facility with additional availability of $323 million. Including cash, marketable securities, and availability from foreign sources, Ryerson's total liquidity was $381 million as of March 31, 2018 compared to $338 million as of December 31, 2017.

Ryerson generated $32 million of cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2018, driven by stronger earnings with net operating assets and liabilities relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2017. Ryerson had a use of cash of $33 million from operating activities in the first quarter of 2017.

Fanello Industries Acquisition

In April 2018, Ryerson acquired Fanello Industries, a privately-owned metal processor and service company located in Lavonia, Georgia. Fanello Industries supplies blanking, stamping, laser cutting, bending, and machining metal solutions to a diverse group of industries in the Southeastern United States, with annual revenue of approximately $20 million. The Fanello Industries acquisition increases Ryerson's breadth of value-added services to leverage across its intelligent service center network for the benefit of current and future customers.

Second Quarter 2018 Commentary

Ryerson continues to see improved demand and pricing conditions in the second quarter of 2018. U.S. industrial production, as measured by the Federal Reserve, increased to a five-year high of 4.4 percent in February 2018 and remained elevated at 4.3 percent in March. Further, U.S. steel capacity utilization reached a 40 month high of 77.4 percent in March 2018, as domestic producers supplied a greater percentage of U.S. steel demand. Trade policy actions muted imported tons in the first quarter of 2018, as evidenced by a nine percent reduction in metal imports compared to the first quarter of 2017. Ryerson's strong relationships with domestic mills support supply continuity for our customers as we move through the impacts of trade policy implementation and adaptation in the second quarter of 2018. From a pricing perspective, industrial metal commodity prices continued to increase in April from March for CRU hot-rolled carbon steel, Midwest aluminum, and the stainless 304 surcharge, signaling higher average selling prices for Ryerson as the second quarter of 2018 unfolds.

First Quarter 2018 Business Metrics

First

Quarter

2018 Fourth

Quarter

2017 First

Quarter

2017 Sequential

Quarter Change Year-Over-Year

Change Tons shipped (In thousands) 526 470 497 11.9% 5.8%

Average selling price/ton $1,790 $1,725 $1,639 3.8% 9.2% Average cost/ton 1,477 1,435 1,316 2.9% 12.2% Average cost/ton, excluding LIFO 1,452 1,418 1,317 2.4% 10.3%

First Quarter 2018 Major Product Metrics

Tons Shipped (Tons in thousands) Average Selling Price per

Ton Shipped

First

Quarter

2018 Fourth

Quarter

2017 First

Quarter

2017 Sequential

Quarter

Change Year-

Over-

Year

Change Sequential

Quarter

Change Year-Over-Year

Change Carbon steel 394 355 374 11.0% 5.3% 2.9% 8.5% Aluminum 56 49 50 14.3% 12.0% 4.4% 10.7% Stainless steel 74 65 71 13.8% 4.2% 2.8% 7.1%



Net Sales (Dollars in millions)

First

Quarter

2018 Fourth

Quarter

2017 First

Quarter

2017 Sequential

Quarter

Change Year-Over-

Year Change Carbon steel $465 $407 $407 14.3% 14.3% Aluminum 222 186 179 19.4% 24.0% Stainless steel 240 205 215 17.1% 11.6%

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES













Selected Income and Cash Flow Data - Unaudited (Dollars and Shares in Millions, except Per Share and Per Ton Data)

























Fourth



First Quarter

Quarter



2018

2017

2017













NET SALES $ 941.3

$ 814.5

$ 810.6















Cost of materials sold 776.4

653.9

674.1















Gross profit 164.9

160.6

136.5















Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and administrative (1) 130.5

119.4

121.7













OPERATING PROFIT 34.4

41.2

14.8















Other income and (expense), net (1) 3.6

2.4

2.1

Interest and other expense on debt (23.3)

(21.8)

(23.2)













INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 14.7

21.8

(6.3)















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 4.1

6.8

(6.6)













NET INCOME 10.6

15.0

0.3













Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.2

0.2

0.3













NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION $ 10.4

$ 14.8

$ -













EARNINGS PER SHARE

























Basic and diluted $ 0.28

$ 0.40

$ -













Shares outstanding - basic 37.2

37.1

37.2 Shares outstanding - diluted 37.5

37.3

37.2













Supplemental Data :

























Tons shipped (000) 526

497

470

Shipping days 64

64

60















Average selling price/ton $ 1,790

$ 1,639

$ 1,725















Gross profit/ton 313

323

290

Operating profit/ton 65

83

31















LIFO expense (income), net per ton 25

(1)

17















LIFO expense (income), net $ 13.3

$ (0.7)

$ 8.1















Depreciation and amortization expense 11.5

10.7

13.0















Cash flow from operating activities 31.7

(32.7)

90.8

Capital expenditures (7.6)

(4.0)

(9.3)





(1) As a result of adopting Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, "Compensation - Retirement Benefits: Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Post Retirement Benefit Cost," we have reclassified a $2.1 million benefit in the first quarter of 2017 and a $2.4 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2017 from Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and administrative expense to Other income and (expense), net.





See Schedule 1 for Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

See Schedule 2 for EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

See Schedule 3 for EPS reconciliation.













Schedule 1













RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except shares)





















March 31,

December 31,







2018

2017 Assets

(unaudited)





Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 67.7

$ 77.4



Restricted cash 1.1

1.1



Receivable, less provision for allowances, claims and doubtful accounts of $2.0 in 2018 and $4.9 in 2017 473.6

376.3



Inventories 669.5

616.5



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37.5

32.6



















Total current assets 1,249.4

1,103.9















Property, plant and equipment, at cost 752.9

742.7

Less: accumulated depreciation 330.5

319.8



Property, plant and equipment, net 422.4

422.9















Deferred income taxes 13.7

17.9

Other intangible assets 45.3

46.9

Goodwill 115.3

115.3

Deferred charges and other assets 6.0

5.0



















Total assets $ 1,852.1

$ 1,711.9



























Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 402.5

$ 275.0



Salaries, wages and commissions 37.2

40.3



Other accrued liabilities 84.6

58.4



Short-term debt 30.3

21.3



Current portion of deferred employee benefits 7.7

7.7



















Total current liabilities 562.3

402.7















Long-term debt 1,004.2

1,024.4

Deferred employee benefits 233.0

243.5

Other noncurrent liabilities 47.4

48.7



















Total liabilities 1,846.9

1,719.3













Commitments and contingencies



















Equity











Ryerson Holding Corporation stockholders' equity (deficit):









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 7,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued at 2018 and 2017 -

-



Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 37,421,081 shares issued at 2018 and 2017 0.4

0.4



Capital in excess of par value 378.3

377.6



Accumulated deficit (81.4)

(95.1)



Treasury stock, at cost - Common stock of 212,500 shares in 2018 and 2017 (6.6)

(6.6)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (288.3)

(286.3)



















Total Ryerson Holding Corporation Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 2.4

(10.0)















Noncontrolling interest 2.8

2.6



















Total Equity (Deficit) 5.2

(7.4)



















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,852.1

$ 1,711.9











Schedule 2 RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation to EBITDA and Gross margin to Gross margin excluding LIFO (Dollars in millions)





















Fourth

First Quarter

Quarter

2018

2017

2017











Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation $ 10.4

$ 14.8

$ - Interest and other expense on debt 23.3

21.8

23.2 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 4.1

6.8

(6.6) Depreciation and amortization expense 11.5

10.7

13.0 EBITDA $ 49.3

$ 54.1

$ 29.6 Reorganization 0.7

0.5

1.3 Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses (2.0)

(0.3)

0.2 Purchase consideration and other transaction costs 1.5

0.7

1.3 Other adjustments (0.6)

-

0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48.9

$ 55.0

$ 32.5











Adjusted EBITDA $ 48.9

$ 55.0

$ 32.5 LIFO expense (income), net 13.3

(0.7)

8.1 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), net $ 62.2

$ 54.3

$ 40.6











Net sales $ 941.3

$ 814.5

$ 810.6











Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), net, as a percentage of net sales 6.6%

6.7%

5.0%











Gross profit $ 164.9

$ 160.6

$ 136.5











Gross margin 17.5%

19.7%

16.8%











Gross profit $ 164.9

$ 160.6

$ 136.5 LIFO expense (income), net 13.3

(0.7)

8.1 Gross profit, excluding LIFO expense (income), net $ 178.2

$ 159.9

$ 144.6











Gross margin, excluding LIFO expense (income), net 18.9%

19.6%

17.8%





Note: EBITDA represents net income before interest and other expense on debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA gives further effect to, among other things, impairment charges on assets, reorganization expenses and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), net, provides useful information to investors regarding our operational performance because they enhance an investor's overall understanding of our core financial performance and provide a basis of comparison of results between current, past and future periods. We also disclose the metric Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), net, to provide a means of comparison amongst our competitors who may not use the same basis of accounting for inventories. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), net, are three of the primary metrics management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods, including trending and analyzing the core operating performance of our business without the effect of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, expenses, revenues and gains (losses) that are unrelated to the day to day performance of our business. We also establish compensation programs for our executive management and regional employees that are based upon the achievement of pre-established EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), net, targets. We also use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), net, to benchmark our operating performance to that of our competitors. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), net do not represent, and should not be used as a substitute for, net income or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), net, is necessarily an indication of whether cash flow will be sufficient to fund our cash requirements. This release also presents gross margin, excluding LIFO expense (income), net, which is calculated as gross profit plus LIFO expense (or minus LIFO income), net, divided by net sales. We have excluded LIFO expense (income), net from the gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales metrics in order to provide a means of comparison amongst our competitors who may not use the same basis of accounting for inventories as we do. Our definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), net, gross margin, excluding LIFO expense (income), net, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), net, as a percentage of sales may differ from that of other companies.











Schedule 3 RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Reconciliation of Net Income and Earnings per Share Excluding Benefit from Income Tax Reform (Dollars and Shares in Millions, Except Per Share Data)





















Fourth

First Quarter

Quarter

2018

2017

2017











Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation $ 10.4

$ 14.8

$ -











Benefit from income tax reform -

-

(3.4) Net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation, excluding benefit from income tax reform $ 10.4

$ 14.8

$ (3.4)











Earnings (loss) per share, excluding benefit from income tax reform $ 0.28

$ 0.40

$ (0.09)











Shares outstanding - basic 37.2

37.1

37.2 Shares outstanding - diluted 37.5

37.3

37.2





Note: Net income (loss) and Earnings (loss) per share excluding benefit from income tax reform is presented to provide a means of comparison with periods that do not include benefit from income tax reform.

