Ryerson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Quarterly business highlights include three acquisitions and tenth consecutive increase in quarterly dividend. Results include strong cash flow generation and continued investment in organic growth initiatives, including the University Park, Illinois service center.

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights:

Achieved fourth quarter Net Income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation of $26 million and Adjusted EBITDA1, excluding LIFO of $26 million

and Adjusted EBITDA1, excluding LIFO of Delivered fourth quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.74 on revenue of $1.1 billion

on revenue of Generated fourth quarter Operating Cash Flow of $90 million and Free Cash Flow of $65 million

and Free Cash Flow of Acquired three businesses in the fourth quarter, two value-added processors, Norlen Incorporated ("Norlen") and TSA Processing ("TSA"), as well as a tool steel processor and distributor, Hudson Tool Steel Corporation ("Hudson")

Published 2023 Sustainability Report

Announced first quarter 2024 dividend of $0.1875 per share, our tenth consecutive dividend increase

per share, our tenth consecutive dividend increase Maintained fourth-quarter Net Leverage ratio within target range at 1.7x, with debt of $436 million and net debt2 of $382 million as of December 31, 2023

and net debt2 of as of Earned full-year Net Income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation of $146 million and Adjusted EBITDA1, excluding LIFO of $231 million

and Adjusted EBITDA1, excluding LIFO of Delivered full-year Diluted Earnings Per Share of $4.10 on revenue of $5.1 billion

on revenue of Generated full-year Operating Cash Flow of $365 million and Free Cash Flow of $244 million

and Free Cash Flow of Completed second year of an investment cycle in next-stage operating model growth and shareholder returns through cumulative investments of $422 million in acquisitions and capex and returns to shareholders of $209 million in share buybacks and dividends since 2022

$ in millions, except tons (in thousands), average selling prices, and earnings per share





































Financial Highlights:

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2022

QoQ

YoY

2023

2022

YoY

































Revenue

$1,112.4

$1,246.7

$1,288.2

(10.8) %

(13.6) %

$5,108.7

$6,323.6

(19.2) % Tons shipped

450

478

465

(5.9) %

(3.2) %

1,943

2,029

(4.2) % Average selling price/ton

$2,472

$2,608

$2,770

(5.2) %

(10.8) %

$2,629

$3,117

(15.7) % Gross margin

22.2 %

20.0 %

12.7 %

220 bps

950 bps

20.0 %

20.7 %

-70 bps Gross margin, excl. LIFO

16.9 %

17.3 %

15.3 %

-40 bps

160 bps

18.1 %

19.8 %

-170 bps Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and

administrative expenses

$203.7

$193.0

$190.5

5.5 %

6.9 %

$793.5

$735.2

7.9 % As a percentage of revenue

18.3 %

15.5 %

14.8 %

280 bps

350 bps

15.5 %

11.6 %

390 bps Net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson

Holding Corporation

$25.8

$35.0

$(24.1)

(26.3) %

(207.1) %

$145.7

$391.0

(62.7) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$0.74

$1.00

$(0.65)

$(0.26)

$1.39

$4.10

$10.21

$(6.11) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$0.73

$1.00

$(0.65)

$(0.27)

$1.38

$4.08

$10.54

$(6.46) Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO

$25.9

$45.0

$28.7

(42.4) %

(9.8) %

$231.1

$582.0

(60.3) % Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO margin

2.3 %

3.6 %

2.2 %

-130 bps

10 bps

4.5 %

9.2 %

-470 bps

































Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:































Total debt

$436.5

$365.9

$367.0

19.3 %

18.9 %

$436.5

$367.0

18.9 % Cash and cash equivalents

$54.3

$37.4

$39.2

45.2 %

38.5 %

$54.3

$39.2

38.5 % Net debt

$382.2

$328.5

$327.8

16.3 %

16.6 %

$382.2

$327.8

16.6 % Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO

1.7x

1.4x

0.6x

0.3x

1.1x

1.7x

0.6x

1.1x Cash conversion cycle (days)

84.6

78.3

91.6

6.3

(7.0)

79.3

80.9

(1.6) Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities

$90.1

$79.3

$181.6

$10.8

$(91.5)

$365.1

$501.2

$(136.1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included below in this news release.

Management Commentary

Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Reflecting on the fourth quarter, and full-year 2023, I want to start by thanking my Ryerson teammates for prioritizing operating safely throughout our entire organization as safety is always our first priority. As far as our over-all business performance, 2023 marked the second year of Ryerson's longest and most significant investment cycle in more than a generation. We are taking big steps to create our next-generation operating model and the industry's best customer experience. Over the past year, we invested in the modernization, integration and expansion of our network of interconnected intelligent service centers, highlighted by an Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") conversion across our largest business unit, new and expanding facilities at Centralia, WA, University Park, IL, Las Vegas, NV, and Shelbyville, KY, as well as welcoming four excellent additions to the Family of Companies in BLP Holdings, LLC, Norlen Incorporated, TSA Processing, and Hudson Tool Steel Corporation. We finished the year with approximately two-thirds of our operating cash flow allocated to growth-oriented projects while increasing our dividend over four consecutive quarters and buying back approximately $114 million of Ryerson shares for the full-year.

Over the fourth quarter and the entire year, as we carried out our investments in modernization, integration, and expansion, our business operated against a backdrop of slowing manufacturing activity. You could say the sun wasn't shining on our addressable markets as full-year industry stainless volumes corrected down 14% and nickel traded down by more than 40%, while other industrial metal-consuming verticals to which we have less exposure performed better, such as automotive, aerospace, defense and non-residential construction. Fourth quarter volumes decreased across most of our end-markets due to holiday seasonality and ongoing destocking across non-ferrous product lines. For the full-year 2023, our end-market volumes mainly increased in our commercial ground transportation and oil & gas end-markets, while decreasing across most other industrial and consumer end-markets. Despite moving through a counter-cyclical bottom across the majority of our commercial book of business, we continue to believe that our aforementioned investments in our next-gen operating model will position us to deliver higher thru-the-cycle earnings to our shareholders with less volatility as we inflect to an anticipated industry upturn as well as expected longer-term secular growth drivers in North American manufacturing."

Fourth Quarter Results

Ryerson generated revenue of $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 10.8% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Revenue during the period was influenced by seasonally lower volumes and easing average selling prices, which decreased 5.9% to 450,000 tons and 5.2% to $2,472 per ton, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Gross margin expanded sequentially by 220 basis points to 22.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 20.0% in the third quarter. Gross margins reflected LIFO income of $59.3 million, as average inventory costs were impacted by decreases in commodity price for our metals products sales mix. Excluding the impact of LIFO, gross margin contracted 40 basis points to 16.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 17.3% in the third quarter. The compression in gross margins, excluding LIFO, was primarily driven by a decrease in prices of our aluminum and stainless-steel product mix due to above normal inventories in the channel that put downward pressure on average selling prices.

Warehousing, delivery, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 5.5% to $203.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $193.0 million in the third quarter, primarily driven by higher depreciation expense, increased operating expenses from recent acquisitions, as well as reorganization expenses related to our ERP system conversion and start-up costs associated with the University Park, Illinois service center, partially offset by lower personnel-related expenses, lower delivery expenses, and lower fixed and variable operating expenses.

Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $25.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income of $35.0 million, or $1.00 per diluted share in the previous quarter. Ryerson generated Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $25.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the third quarter Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $45.0 million. For the full-year 2023, Ryerson generated $5.1 billion in revenue and earned $145.7 million in net income and $231.1 million in Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO.

Liquidity & Debt Management

Ryerson generated $90.1 million of cash from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023, supported by net income attributable to Ryerson Holding of $25.8 million and working capital release of $15.1 million. The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with $436.5 million of debt and $382.2 million of net debt, an increase of $69.5 million and $54.4 million, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Ryerson's leverage ratio as of the fourth quarter was 1.7x, which remains within the Company's target leverage range. Ryerson's global liquidity, composed of cash and cash equivalents and availability on its revolving credit facilities, was $656 million as of December 31, 2023.

Shareholder Return Activity

Dividends. On February 21, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share of common stock, payable on March 21, 2024, to stockholders of record as of March 7, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2023, Ryerson paid a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.1850 per share, amounting to a cash return of approximately $6.3 million. For the full-year 2023, Ryerson paid dividends of approximately $0.72 per share, which resulted in a return of $24.8 million to shareholders.

Share Repurchase. Ryerson repurchased 219,614 shares for $6.3 million in the open market during the fourth quarter of 2023. Ryerson made these repurchases in accordance with its share repurchase authorization, which allows the Company to acquire up to an aggregate amount of $100.0 million of the Company's common stock through April of 2025. For the full-year 2023, the Company repurchased 3.3 million shares, resulting in a return of $113.9 million to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, $39.4 million of the $100.0 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook Commentary

For the first quarter of 2024, Ryerson expects normal seasonal demand conditions, with customer shipments expected to increase approximately 8% to 10%, quarter-over-quarter. The Company anticipates first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.21 to $1.25 billion, with average selling prices increasing 1% to 3%. LIFO income in the first quarter of 2024 is expected to be zero. We expect Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO in the range of $58 million to $62 million and earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.24 to $0.34.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Major Product Metrics











Net Sales (millions)



Q4 2023

Q3 2023



Q4 2022

Quarter-over-

quarter Year-over-year





















Carbon Steel $ 575 $ 647

$ 684

(11.1) %

(15.9) %

Aluminum $ 241 $ 273

$ 269

(11.7) %

(10.4) %

Stainless Steel $ 271 $ 304

$ 313

(10.9) %

(13.4) %





























Tons Shipped (thousands)



Q4 2023

Q3 2023



Q4 2022

Quarter-over-

quarter Year-over-year





















Carbon Steel

347

371



365

(6.5) %

(4.9) %

Aluminum

48

49



45

(2.0) %

6.7 %

Stainless Steel

52

55



52

(5.5) %

—





























Average Selling Prices (per ton)



Q4 2023

Q3 2023



Q4 2022

Quarter-over-

quarter Year-over-year





















Carbon Steel $ 1,657 $ 1,744

$ 1,874

(5.0) %

(11.6) %

Aluminum $ 5,021 $ 5,571

$ 5,978

(9.9) %

(16.0) %

Stainless Steel $ 5,212 $ 5,527

$ 6,019

(5.7) %

(13.4) %



Full Year 2023 Major Product Metrics



















Net Sales (millions)







2023



2022 Year-over-year





















Carbon Steel

$ 2,597

$ 3,371

(23.0) %

Aluminum



$ 1,121

$ 1,235

(9.2) %

Stainless Steel

$ 1,291

$ 1,625

(20.6) %































Tons Shipped (thousands)







2023



2022 Year-over-year





















Carbon Steel



1,504



1,583

(5.0) %

Aluminum





200



195

2.6 %

Stainless Steel



229



242

(5.4) %































Average Selling Prices (per ton)







2023



2022 Year-over-year





















Carbon Steel

$ 1,727

$ 2,130

(18.9) %

Aluminum



$ 5,605

$ 6,333

(11.5) %

Stainless Steel

$ 5,638

$ 6,715

(16.0) %



Earnings Call Information

Ryerson will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The live online broadcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.ryerson.com. A replay will be available at the same website for 90 days.

About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,600 employees and 114 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com .

Notes:

1For EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding LIFO please see Schedule 2

2Net debt is defined as long term debt plus short term debt less cash and cash equivalents and excludes restricted cash

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Selected Income and Cash Flow Data - Unaudited

(Dollars and Shares in Millions, except Per Share and Per Ton Data)

















































Third

















Fourth Quarter



Quarter



Year Ended December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2023



2022

































NET SALES

$ 1,112.4



$ 1,288.2



$ 1,246.7



$ 5,108.7



$ 6,323.6

Cost of materials sold



865.2





1,125.1





997.4





4,087.1





5,013.5

Gross profit



247.2





163.1





249.3





1,021.6





1,310.1

Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and administrative



203.7





190.5





193.0





793.5





735.2

Gain on sale of assets



—





—





—





—





(3.8)

OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)



43.5





(27.4)





56.3





228.1





578.7

Other income and (expense), net (1)



(0.5)





(0.3)





1.2





0.3





(22.6)

Interest and other expense on debt



(9.5)





(7.0)





(9.3)





(34.7)





(33.2)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES



33.5





(34.7)





48.2





193.7





522.9

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



7.5





(10.9)





12.9





47.3





131.4

NET INCOME (LOSS)



26.0





(23.8)





35.3





146.4





391.5

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



0.2





0.3





0.3





0.7





0.5

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RYERSON

HOLDING CORPORATION

$ 25.8



$ (24.1)



$ 35.0



$ 145.7



$ 391.0

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE





























Basic

$ 0.76



$ (0.65)



$ 1.02



$ 4.17



$ 10.41

Diluted

$ 0.74



$ (0.65)



$ 1.00



$ 4.10



$ 10.21

Shares outstanding - basic



34.1





37.0





34.3





35.0





37.6

Shares outstanding - diluted



34.7





37.0





34.9





35.6





38.3

































Dividends declared per share

$ 0.185



$ 0.16



$ 0.1825



$ 0.7175



$ 0.535

































Supplemental Data :





























Tons shipped (000)



450





465





478





1,943





2,029

Shipping days



60





60





63





251





251

Average selling price/ton

$ 2,472



$ 2,770



$ 2,608



$ 2,629



$ 3,117

Gross profit/ton



549





351





522





526





646

Operating profit (loss)/ton



97





(59)





118





117





285

LIFO expense (income) per ton



(132)





74





(70)





(50)





(29)

LIFO expense (income)



(59.3)





34.6





(33.4)





(97.7)





(58.1)

Depreciation and amortization expense



20.1





16.5





13.6





62.5





59.0

Cash flow provided by operating activities



90.1





181.6





79.3





365.1





501.2

Capital expenditures



(25.4)





(33.9)





(22.4)





(121.9)





(105.1)

































(1) The year 2022 includes a $21.3 million loss on retirement of debt.

























































See Schedule 1 for Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

See Schedule 2 for EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

See Schedule 3 for Adjusted EPS reconciliation

See Schedule 4 for Free Cash Flow reconciliation

See Schedule 5 for First Quarter 2024 Guidance reconciliation



Schedule 1

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except shares)



















December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 54.3



$ 39.2

Restricted cash



1.1





1.3

Receivables, less provisions of $1.7 at December 31, 2023 and $3.2 at December 31, 2022



467.7





514.4

Inventories



782.5





798.5

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



77.8





88.2

Total current assets



1,383.4





1,441.6

Property, plant, and equipment, at cost



1,071.5





898.6

Less: accumulated depreciation



481.9





440.2

Property, plant, and equipment, net



589.6





458.4

Operating lease assets



349.4





240.5

Other intangible assets



73.7





50.9

Goodwill



157.8





129.2

Deferred charges and other assets



15.7





13.7

Total assets

$ 2,569.6



$ 2,334.3

Liabilities











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 463.4



$ 438.4

Salaries, wages, and commissions



51.9





67.3

Other accrued liabilities



75.9





77.7

Short-term debt



8.2





5.8

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



30.5





25.2

Current portion of deferred employee benefits



4.0





4.8

Total current liabilities



633.9





619.2

Long-term debt



428.3





361.2

Deferred employee benefits



106.7





118.0

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



336.8





215.1

Deferred income taxes



135.5





113.5

Other noncurrent liabilities



13.9





14.3

Total liabilities



1,655.1





1,441.3

Commitments and contingencies











Equity











Ryerson Holding Corporation stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 7,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



—





—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 39,450,659 and 39,059,198

shares issued at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



0.4





0.4

Capital in excess of par value



411.6





397.7

Retained earnings



813.2





692.5

Treasury stock, at cost - Common stock of 5,413,434 shares at December 31, 2023 and

2,070,654 shares at December 31, 2022



(179.3)





(61.1)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(140.0)





(144.4)

Total Ryerson Holding Corporation Stockholders' Equity



905.9





885.1

Noncontrolling interest



8.6





7.9

Total Equity



914.5





893.0

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,569.6



$ 2,334.3





Note: EBITDA represents net income before interest and other expense on debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA gives further effect to, among other things, reorganization expenses, gain on sales of assets, gain or loss on retirement of debt, benefit plan curtailment gain, purchase consideration and other transaction costs, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), provides useful information to investors regarding our operational performance because they enhance an investor's overall understanding of our core financial performance and provide a basis of comparison of results between current, past, and future periods. We also disclose the metric Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), to provide a means of comparison amongst our competitors who may not use the same basis of accounting for inventories. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), are three of the primary metrics management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods, including trending and analyzing the core operating performance of our business without the effect of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, expenses, revenues, and gains (losses) that are unrelated to the day to day performance of our business. We also establish compensation programs for our executive management and regional employees that are based upon the achievement of pre-established EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), targets. We also use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), to benchmark our operating performance to that of our competitors. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), do not represent, and should not be used as a substitute for, net income or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), is necessarily an indication of whether cash flow will be sufficient to fund our cash requirements. This release also presents gross margin, excluding LIFO expense (income), which is calculated as gross profit minus LIFO expense (income), divided by net sales. We have excluded LIFO expense (income) from gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales metrics in order to provide a means of comparison amongst our competitors who may not use the same basis of accounting for inventories as we do. Our definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), gross margin, excluding LIFO expense (income), and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), as a percentage of sales may differ from that of other companies.

Schedule 3

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings

(Loss) Per Share

(Dollars and Shares in Millions, Except Per Share Data)

















































Third

















Fourth Quarter



Quarter



Year Ended December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2023



2022

































Net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding

Corporation

$ 25.8



$ (24.1)



$ 35.0



$ 145.7



$ 391.0

































Gain on bargain purchase



—





—





—





—





(0.6)

Gain on sale of assets



—





—





—





—





(3.8)

Loss on retirement of debt



—





—





—





—





21.3

Benefit plan curtailment gain



(0.8)





—





—





(0.8)





—

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



0.2





—





—





0.2





(4.3)

































Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson

Holding Corporation

$ 25.2



$ (24.1)



$ 35.0



$ 145.1



$ 403.6

































Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.73



$ (0.65)



$ 1.00



$ 4.08



$ 10.54

































Shares outstanding - diluted



34.7





37.0





34.9





35.6





38.3

































Note: Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is presented to provide a means of comparison with

periods that do not include similar adjustments.

































































Schedule 4

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Cash Flow from Operations to Free Cash Flow Yield

(Dollars in Millions)

















































Third

















Fourth Quarter



Quarter



Year Ended December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2023



2022

































Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 90.1



$ 181.6



$ 79.3



$ 365.1



$ 501.2

Capital expenditures



(25.4)





(33.9)





(22.4)





(121.9)





(105.1)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment



0.4





—





—





0.5





8.0

Free cash flow

$ 65.1



$ 147.7



$ 56.9



$ 243.7



$ 404.1

































Market capitalization

$ 1,180.4



$ 1,119.3



$ 996.5



$ 1,180.4



$ 1,119.3

































Free cash flow yield



5.5 %



13.2 %



5.7 %



20.6 %



36.1 %































Note: Market capitalization is calculated using December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 stock prices and

shares outstanding.



Schedule 5 RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Reconciliation of First Quarter 2024 Net Income Attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation to Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO

Guidance (Dollars in Millions, except Per Share Data)



First Quarter 2024



Low

High Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation

$8

$11









Diluted earnings per share

$0.24

$0.34









Interest and other expense on debt

10

10 Provision for income taxes

3

4 Depreciation and amortization expense

17

17 EBITDA

$38

$42 Adjustments

20

20 Adjusted EBITDA

$58

$62 LIFO income

—

— Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO

$58

$62









Note: See the note within Schedule 2 for a description of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.









