Ryerson Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Quarterly business highlights include operating cash flow of $134.6 million, Central Steel & Wire's University Park, IL distribution hub and service center open house, progress on expansion and modernization of the Shelbyville, KY non-ferrous processing center, closing of the Production Metals acquisition and entry into aerospace, defense, and semiconductor metals markets, and ongoing cost-reduction work across our North America service center network

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights:

Generated $1.13 billion of revenue from 485,000 tons shipped and average selling price of $2,323 per ton

of revenue from 485,000 tons shipped and average selling price of per ton Incurred Net Loss attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation of $6.6 million , or Diluted Loss Per Share of $0.20 and Adjusted EBITDA 1 , excluding LIFO of $21.0 million as counter-cyclical and seasonal bottoming continues

, or Diluted Loss Per Share of and Adjusted EBITDA , excluding LIFO of as counter-cyclical and seasonal bottoming continues Generated Operating Cash Flow of $134.6 million and Free Cash Flow of $103.4 million

and Free Cash Flow of Reduced inventory by $80.8 million on a FIFO cost basis 2 , compared to the second quarter of 2024

on a FIFO cost basis , compared to the second quarter of 2024 Returned $42.0 million to shareholders during the quarter, comprised of $36.0 million in share repurchases and $6.0 million in dividends

to shareholders during the quarter, comprised of in share repurchases and in dividends Ended the quarter with debt of $522 million and net debt 3 of $487 million as of September 30, 2024 , compared to $525 million and $497 million , respectively, on June 30, 2024

and net debt of as of , compared to and , respectively, on Progressing well towards $60 million of annualized cost reduction expectations from operating expenses 4

of annualized cost reduction expectations from operating expenses Acquired Production Metals, a value-added processor of aluminum, stainless, and specialty steel

Hosted open house at Central Steel & Wire's University Park, IL distribution hub and service center for customers, suppliers, vendors, investors, and employees

distribution hub and service center for customers, suppliers, vendors, investors, and employees Declared a fourth-quarter 2024 dividend of $0.1875 per share

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included below in this news release.

$ in millions, except tons (in thousands), average selling prices, and earnings per share





































Financial Highlights:

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2023

QoQ

YoY

9MO 2024

9MO 2023

YoY

































Revenue

$1,126.6

$1,225.5

$1,246.7

(8.1) %

(9.6) %

$3,591.3

$3,996.3

(10.1) % Tons shipped

485

508

478

(4.5) %

1.5 %

1,490

1,493

(0.2) % Average selling price/ton

$2,323

$2,412

$2,608

(3.7) %

(10.9) %

$2,410

$2,677

(10.0) % Gross margin

17.9 %

18.2 %

20.0 %

-30 bps

-210 bps

17.9 %

19.4 %

-150 bps Gross margin, excl. LIFO

16.3 %

17.4 %

17.3 %

-110 bps

-100 bps

17.2 %

18.4 %

-120 bps Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and

administrative expenses

$196.9

$199.0

$193.0

(1.1) %

2.0 %

$612.7

$589.8

3.9 % As a percentage of revenue

17.5 %

16.2 %

15.5 %

130 bps

200 bps

17.1 %

14.8 %

230 bps Net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation

$(6.6)

$9.9

$35.0

(166.7) %

(118.9) %

$(4.3)

$119.9

(103.6) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$(0.20)

$0.29

$1.00

$(0.49)

$(1.20)

$(0.13)

$3.34

$(3.47) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$(0.20)

$0.33

$1.00

$(0.53)

$(1.20)

$(0.05)

$3.34

$(3.39) Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO

$21.0

$42.6

$45.0

(50.7) %

(53.3) %

$103.8

$205.2

(49.4) % Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO margin

1.9 %

3.5 %

3.6 %

-160 bps

-170 bps

2.9 %

5.1 %

-220 bps

































Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:































Total debt

$522.1

$525.4

$365.9

(0.6) %

42.7 %

$522.1

$365.9

42.7 % Cash and cash equivalents

$35.0

$28.0

$37.4

25.0 %

(6.4) %

$35.0

$37.4

(6.4) % Net debt

$487.1

$497.4

$328.5

(2.1) %

48.3 %

$487.1

$328.5

48.3 % Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO

3.8x

3.2x

1.4x

0.6x

2.4x

3.8x

1.4x

2.4x Cash conversion cycle (days)

79.3

77.6

78.3

1.7

1.0

76.5

77.6

(1.1) Net cash provided by operating activities

$134.6

$25.9

$79.3

$108.7

$55.3

$112.7

$275.0

$(162.3)

Management Commentary

Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, said, "I want to thank all my Ryerson teammates for working safely while striving to create an always improving Ryerson that delivers the industry's best customer experience safely, enjoyably, and productively. Two things can be true at the same time: 1) the industry is experiencing a cyclical bottoming marked by twenty-four months of moving average demand and price contraction; and 2) Ryerson's record investments in systems, capital expenditures, and acquisitions over this same period are positioning the company well for the next cyclical upturn. Over the third quarter we managed the business effectively through a contractionary industrial metals and manufacturing environment that produced compressed margins, most notably in carbon steels and across the commodity spectrum with lagging OEM customer contract price resets. Despite these challenges, we experienced improvements in key performance indicators including cash flow, expense and working capital management, and most importantly, we are seeing investment related growth pains and disruptions across our network beginning to subside as we move through the balance of 2024 with budding optimism for 2025. Ryerson has emerged more efficient and better through every previous counter-cycle and, looking forward, our optimization phase will bring together a greatly modernized service center network, enhanced value-added capabilities, across a digitally enabled enterprise to provide Ryerson's best-ever customer experience while setting the table for realization of our next stage financial targets."

Third Quarter Results

Ryerson generated net sales of $1.13 billion in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 8.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, and within our guidance expectations. Revenue performance during the quarter was impacted by seasonal and weather impacted volume declines of 4.5%, in addition to average selling prices decreasing 3.7%.

Gross margin contracted sequentially by 30 basis points to 17.9% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 18.2% in the second quarter of 2024. Due to further declines in inventory costs, in the third quarter of 2024, LIFO income of $18 million was greater than our guidance expectations of LIFO income of $12 million. Excluding the impact of LIFO, gross margin contracted 110 basis points to 16.3% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 17.4% in the second quarter. Gross margins continued to be under pressure in the quarter as demand conditions saw continuing contraction and selling price declines continued to outpace the decline in our average inventory costs.

Warehousing, delivery, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 1.1%, or $2.1 million, to $196.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $199.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. Cost reductions were noted in personnel-related expenses, operating expenses, and general administrative expenses. Decreases in expenses were partially offset by increases in start-up, pre-operating, and reorganization expenses associated with Ryerson investments in capital expenditures and acquisitions.

Net Loss Attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation for the third quarter of 2024 was $6.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share in the previous quarter. Ryerson generated Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO, of $21.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $42.6 million.

Liquidity & Debt Management

Ryerson generated $134.6 million of operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2024 due to a working capital release of $129 million. The Company ended the third quarter of 2024 with $522 million of debt and $487 million of net debt, sequential decreases of $3 million and $10 million, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2024. Ryerson's net leverage ratio as of the third quarter of 2024 was 3.8x above the Company's target leverage range of 0.5x – 2.0x, but still well below Ryerson's prior 10-year average. Ryerson's global liquidity, composed of cash and cash equivalents and availability on its revolving credit facilities, decreased to $491 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $585 million as of June 30, 2024.

Shareholder Return Activity

Dividends. On October 29, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share of common stock, payable on December 19, 2024, to stockholders of record as of December 5, 2024, unchanged from the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2024, Ryerson's quarterly dividend amounted to a cash return of approximately $6.0 million.

Share Repurchases and Authorization. Ryerson repurchased 1,849,017 shares for $36.0 million in the open market during the third quarter of 2024. Ryerson made these repurchases in accordance with its share repurchase authorization. As of September 30, 2024, $38.4 million remained under the existing authorization.

Outlook Commentary

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Ryerson expects customer shipments to seasonally and counter-cyclically decrease 8% to 10%, quarter-over-quarter. The Company anticipates fourth-quarter net sales to be in the range of $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion, with average selling prices between decreasing 1% to increasing 1%. LIFO income in the fourth quarter of 2024 is expected to be $10 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO in the range of $10 million to $12 million and loss per diluted share in the range of $0.53 to $0.47.

Sales by Product Metrics

As we continue to integrate our acquisitions of the past eight quarters into our systems and processes, we have refined our methodology for allocating their net sales and tons to our major product categories. As such, in addition to the third quarter and the first nine months of 2024 product metrics provided here under the refined methodology, we are providing updated sales by product information from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2024 to provide comparable numbers. We note that consolidated net sales, tons shipped, and average selling price per ton as previously reported are unchanged and that the updates below are only at the product level.

Third Quarter 2024 Major Product Metrics











Net Sales (millions)



Q3 2024

Q2 2024



Q3 2023

Quarter-over- quarter Year-over-year





















Carbon Steel $ 585 $ 644

$ 642

(9.2) %

(8.9) %

Aluminum $ 250 $ 277

$ 276

(9.7) %

(9.4) %

Stainless Steel $ 276 $ 286

$ 308

(3.5) %

(10.4) %





























Tons Shipped (thousands)



Q3 2024

Q2 2024



Q3 2023

Quarter-over- quarter Year-over-year





















Carbon Steel

382

397



371

(3.8) %

3.0 %

Aluminum

44

49



48

(10.2) %

(8.3) %

Stainless Steel

58

59



57

(1.7) %

1.8 %





























Average Selling Prices (per ton)



Q3 2024

Q2 2024



Q3 2023

Quarter-over- quarter Year-over-year





















Carbon Steel $ 1,531 $ 1,622

$ 1,730

(5.6) %

(11.5) %

Aluminum $ 5,682 $ 5,653

$ 5,750

0.5 %

(1.2) %

Stainless Steel $ 4,759 $ 4,847

$ 5,404

(1.8) %

(11.9) %



First Nine Months 2024 Major Product Metrics



















Net Sales (millions)







2024



2023 Year-over-year





















Carbon Steel

$ 1,873

$ 2,007

(6.7) %

Aluminum



$ 806

$ 889

(9.3) %

Stainless Steel

$ 859

$ 1,031

(16.7) %































Tons Shipped (thousands)







2024



2023 Year-over-year





















Carbon Steel



1,163



1,156

0.6 %

Aluminum





143



151

(5.3) %

Stainless Steel



178



179

(0.6) %































Average Selling Prices (per ton)







2024



2023 Year-over-year





















Carbon Steel

$ 1,610

$ 1,736

(7.2) %

Aluminum



$ 5,636

$ 5,887

(4.3) %

Stainless Steel

$ 4,826

$ 5,760

(16.2) %



Restated Major Product Metrics











































































Net Sales (millions)



Q1 2023

Q2 2023

1H 2023

Q3 2023



9MO 2023

Q4 2023

2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

1H 2024











































Carbon Steel $ 687 $ 678 $ 1,365 $ 642

$ 2,007 $ 574 $ 2,581 $ 644 $ 644 $ 1,288 Aluminum $ 313 $ 300 $ 613 $ 276

$ 889 $ 244 $ 1,133 $ 279 $ 277 $ 556 Stainless Steel $ 381 $ 342 $ 723 $ 308

$ 1,031 $ 275 $ 1,306 $ 297 $ 286 $ 583













































Tons Shipped (thousands)



Q1 2023

Q2 2023

1H 2023

Q3 2023



9MO 2023

Q4 2023

2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

1H 2024











































Carbon Steel

401

384

785

371



1,156

352

1,508

384

397

781 Aluminum

52

51

103

48



151

43

194

50

49

99 Stainless Steel

64

58

122

57



179

52

231

61

59

120













































Average Selling Prices (per ton)



Q1 2023

Q2 2023

1H 2023

Q3 2023



9MO 2023

Q4 2023

2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

1H 2024











































Carbon Steel $ 1,713 $ 1,766 $ 1,739 $ 1,730

$ 1,736 $ 1,631 $ 1,712 $ 1,677 $ 1,622 $ 1,649 Aluminum $ 6,019 $ 5,882 $ 5,951 $ 5,750

$ 5,887 $ 5,674 $ 5,840 $ 5,580 $ 5,653 $ 5,616 Stainless Steel $ 5,953 $ 5,897 $ 5,926 $ 5,404

$ 5,760 $ 5,288 $ 5,654 $ 4,869 $ 4,847 $ 4,858

Earnings Call Information

Ryerson will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The live online broadcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.ryerson.com. A replay will be available at the same website for 90 days.

About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,300 employees and over 110 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com .

Notes:

1For EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding LIFO please see Schedule 2

2FIFO cost basis is inventory cost excluding LIFO

3Net debt is defined as long term debt plus short term debt less cash and cash equivalents and excludes restricted cash

4Operating expenses are Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and administrative expenses

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Selected Income and Cash Flow Data - Unaudited

(Dollars and Shares in Millions, except Per Share and Per Ton Data)





































2024



2023



First Nine Months Ended





Third



Second



Third



September 30,





Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



2024



2023

































NET SALES

$ 1,126.6



$ 1,225.5



$ 1,246.7



$ 3,591.3



$ 3,996.3

Cost of materials sold



924.6





1,002.0





997.4





2,948.2





3,221.9

Gross profit



202.0





223.5





249.3





643.1





774.4

Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and administrative



196.9





199.0





193.0





612.7





589.8

Gain on insurance settlement



(1.3)





—





—





(1.3)





—

Restructuring and other charges



1.1





1.7





—





2.8





—

OPERATING PROFIT



5.3





22.8





56.3





28.9





184.6

Other income and (expense), net



(0.2)





1.8





1.2





1.4





0.8

Interest and other expense on debt



(11.5)





(11.3)





(9.3)





(32.9)





(25.2)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(6.4)





13.3





48.2





(2.6)





160.2

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(0.4)





3.0





12.9





0.5





39.8

NET INCOME (LOSS)



(6.0)





10.3





35.3





(3.1)





120.4

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



0.6





0.4





0.3





1.2





0.5

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION

$ (6.6)



$ 9.9



$ 35.0



$ (4.3)



$ 119.9

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE





























Basic

$ (0.20)



$ 0.29



$ 1.02



$ (0.13)



$ 3.40

Diluted

$ (0.20)



$ 0.29



$ 1.00



$ (0.13)



$ 3.34

Shares outstanding - basic



32.7





34.2





34.3





33.6





35.2

Shares outstanding - diluted



32.7





34.4





34.9





33.6





35.9

































Dividends declared per share

$ 0.1875



$ 0.1875



$ 0.1825



$ 0.5625



$ 0.5325

































Supplemental Data :





























Tons shipped (000)



485





508





478





1,490





1,493

Shipping days



64





64





63





192





191

Average selling price/ton

$ 2,323



$ 2,412



$ 2,608



$ 2,410



$ 2,677

Gross profit/ton



416





440





522





432





519

Operating profit/ton



11





45





118





19





124

LIFO income per ton



(37)





(20)





(70)





(18)





(26)

LIFO income



(18.1)





(10.0)





(33.4)





(27.1)





(38.4)

Depreciation and amortization expense



19.5





18.0





13.6





54.9





42.4

Cash flow provided by operating activities



134.6





25.9





79.3





112.7





275.0

Capital expenditures



(31.6)





(22.7)





(22.4)





(76.1)





(96.5)







































































































































Schedule 1 RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except shares)













September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets

(unaudited)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$35.0

$54.3 Restricted cash

1.8

1.1 Receivables, less provisions of $3.0 at September 30, 2024 and $1.7 at December 31, 2023

499.7

467.7 Inventories

681.4

782.5 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

83.5

77.8 Total current assets

1,301.4

1,383.4 Property, plant, and equipment, at cost

1,134.8

1,071.5 Less: accumulated depreciation

499.7

481.9 Property, plant, and equipment, net

635.1

589.6 Operating lease assets

348.4

349.4 Other intangible assets

71.0

73.7 Goodwill

160.2

157.8 Deferred charges and other assets

17.2

15.7 Total assets

$2,533.3

$2,569.6 Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$443.9

$463.4 Salaries, wages, and commissions

35.7

51.9 Other accrued liabilities

68.0

75.9 Short-term debt

1.8

8.2 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

31.7

30.5 Current portion of deferred employee benefits

4.0

4.0 Total current liabilities

585.1

633.9 Long-term debt

520.3

428.3 Deferred employee benefits

97.4

106.7 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

338.0

336.8 Deferred income taxes

135.8

135.5 Other noncurrent liabilities

14.7

13.9 Total liabilities

1,691.3

1,655.1 Commitments and contingencies







Equity







Ryerson Holding Corporation stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 7,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 39,896,148 and 39,450,659 shares issued at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

0.4

0.4 Capital in excess of par value

422.7

411.6 Retained earnings

789.9

813.2 Treasury stock, at cost - Common stock of 8,051,226 shares at September 30, 2024 and 5,413,434 shares at December 31, 2023

(234.4)

(179.3) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(145.7)

(140.0) Total Ryerson Holding Corporation Stockholders' Equity

832.9

905.9 Noncontrolling interest

9.1

8.6 Total Equity

842.0

914.5 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$2,533.3

$2,569.6

Schedule 2

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation to EBITDA and Gross profit to Gross profit excluding LIFO

(Dollars in millions)





































2024



2023



First Nine Months Ended





Third



Second



Third



September 30,





Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



2024



2023

































Net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation

$ (6.6)



$ 9.9



$ 35.0



$ (4.3)



$ 119.9

Interest and other expense on debt



11.5





11.3





9.3





32.9





25.2

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(0.4)





3.0





12.9





0.5





39.8

Depreciation and amortization expense



19.5





18.0





13.6





54.9





42.4

EBITDA

$ 24.0



$ 42.2



$ 70.8



$ 84.0



$ 227.3

Gain on insurance settlement



(1.3)





—





—





(1.3)





—

Reorganization



15.8





12.7





8.0





48.6





14.7

Pension settlement loss



—





—





—





2.2





—

Benefit plan curtailment gain



—





—





—





(0.3)





—

Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses



0.6





(0.4)





(0.8)





(1.0)





0.4

Purchase consideration and other transaction costs (credits)



(0.4)





(1.1)





0.3





(1.4)





1.0

Other adjustments



0.4





(0.8)





0.1





0.1





0.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 39.1



$ 52.6



$ 78.4



$ 130.9



$ 243.6

































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 39.1



$ 52.6



$ 78.4



$ 130.9



$ 243.6

LIFO income



(18.1)





(10.0)





(33.4)





(27.1)





(38.4)

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO income

$ 21.0



$ 42.6



$ 45.0



$ 103.8



$ 205.2

































Net sales

$ 1,126.6



$ 1,225.5



$ 1,246.7



$ 3,591.3



$ 3,996.3

































Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO income, as a percentage of net sales



1.9 %



3.5 %



3.6 %



2.9 %



5.1 %































Gross profit

$ 202.0



$ 223.5



$ 249.3



$ 643.1



$ 774.4

































Gross margin



17.9 %



18.2 %



20.0 %



17.9 %



19.4 %































Gross profit

$ 202.0



$ 223.5



$ 249.3



$ 643.1



$ 774.4

LIFO income



(18.1)





(10.0)





(33.4)





(27.1)





(38.4)

Gross profit, excluding LIFO income

$ 183.9



$ 213.5



$ 215.9



$ 616.0



$ 736.0

































Gross margin, excluding LIFO income



16.3 %



17.4 %



17.3 %



17.2 %



18.4 %































Note: EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest and other expense on debt, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA gives further effect to, among other things, reorganization expenses, gain on insurance settlement, pension settlement loss, benefit plan curtailment gain, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), provides useful information to investors regarding our operational performance because they enhance an investor's overall understanding of our core financial performance and provide a basis of comparison of results between current, past, and future periods. We also disclose the metric Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), to provide a means of comparison amongst our competitors who may not use the same basis of accounting for inventories. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), are three of the primary metrics management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods, including trending and analyzing the core operating performance of our business without the effect of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, expenses, revenues, and gains (losses) that are unrelated to the day to day performance of our business. We also establish compensation programs for our executive management and regional employees that are based upon the achievement of pre-established EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), targets. We also use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), to benchmark our operating performance to that of our competitors. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), do not represent, and should not be used as a substitute for, net income or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), is necessarily an indication of whether cash flow will be sufficient to fund our cash requirements. This release also presents gross margin, excluding LIFO expense (income), which is calculated as gross profit minus LIFO expense (income), divided by net sales. We have excluded LIFO expense from gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales metrics in order to provide a means of comparison amongst our competitors who may not use the same basis of accounting for inventories as we do. Our definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), gross margin, excluding LIFO expense (income), and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), as a percentage of sales may differ from that of other companies.



Schedule 3

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share

(Dollars and Shares in Millions, Except Per Share Data)





































2024



2023



First Nine Months Ended





Third



Second



Third



September 30,





Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



2024



2023

































Net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation

$ (6.6)



$ 9.9



$ 35.0



$ (4.3)



$ 119.9

































Gain on insurance settlement



(1.3)





—





—





(1.3)





—

Restructuring and other charges



1.1





1.7





—





2.8





—

Pension settlement loss



—





—





—





2.2





—

Benefit plan curtailment gain



—





—





—





(0.3)





—

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



0.1





(0.4)





—





(0.8)





—

































Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation

$ (6.7)



$ 11.2



$ 35.0



$ (1.7)



$ 119.9

































Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.20)



$ 0.33



$ 1.00



$ (0.05)



$ 3.34

































Shares outstanding - diluted



32.7





34.4





34.9





33.6





35.9

































Note: Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share is presented to provide a means of comparison with periods that do not include similar adjustments.

































































Schedule 4

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Cash Flow from Operations to Free Cash Flow Yield

(Dollars in Millions)





































2024



2023



First Nine Months Ended





Third



Second



Third



September 30,





Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



2024



2023

































Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 134.6



$ 25.9



$ 79.3



$ 112.7



$ 275.0

Capital expenditures



(31.6)





(22.7)





(22.4)





(76.1)





(96.5)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment



0.4





0.1





—





1.9





0.1

Free cash flow

$ 103.4



$ 3.3



$ 56.9



$ 38.5



$ 178.6

































Market capitalization

$ 634.0



$ 657.0



$ 996.5



$ 634.0



$ 996.5

































Free cash flow yield



16.3 %



0.5 %



5.7 %



6.1 %



17.9 %































Note: Market capitalization is calculated using September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023 stock prices and shares outstanding.









Schedule 5 RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter 2024 Net Income Attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation to Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO Guidance (Dollars in Millions, except Per Share Data)



Fourth Quarter 2024



Low

High Net loss attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation

$(17)

$(16)









Diluted loss per share

$(0.53)

$(0.47)









Interest and other expense on debt

10

10 Benefit for income taxes

(6)

(5) Depreciation and amortization expense

19

19 EBITDA

$6

$8 Adjustments

14

14 Adjusted EBITDA

$20

$22 LIFO income

(10)

(10) Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO

$10

$12









Note: See the note within Schedule 2 for a description of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.









