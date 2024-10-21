BRANDS CAN NOW PLACE PRODUCTS IN SOFAST'S 700 CHANNELS ACROSS 170 GLOBAL PREMIUM STREAMERS, ACROSS PREMIUM MOVIES, SPORTS, NEWS, LIFESTYLE, KIDS, AND MORE

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryff, the pioneer of in-scene advertising (ISA) and virtual product placement (VPP), announced a new partnership with SoFast at MIPcom today. Leveraging Ryff's innovative Spheera platform, SoFast can now deliver nonintrusive, contextually relevant, brand-safe placements across all its 700 channels on 170 global streaming platforms, including premium movies, sports, news, lifestyle, kids, and more, from FAST, AVOD and SVOD.

RYFF AND SOFAST FORGE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO BRING IN-SCENE ADVERTISING TO GLOBAL NETWORK

"At SoFast, we're committed to delivering high-quality, free content to a global audience, and this venture with Ryff takes that vision to the next level. With their In-Scene Advertising technology, we're offering brands an unparalleled opportunity to engage viewers naturally and non-intrusively," stated Yanai Arfi, CEO of SoFast. "Monetization is crucial to the success of any FAST channel, and Ryff's technology is a highly versatile way of generating sustainable revenue that benefits both content owners and advertisers. We're looking forward to getting started."

SoFast's global distribution and hybrid approach ensures maximum visibility for advertisers, allowing for targeted placements across both free, ad-supported TV and subscription models. This creates a customized advertising experience, reaching viewers in diverse regions and languages and across multiple demographics.

"We see tremendous potential with SoFast to elevate how brands connect with audiences through premium content," said Mar Duermeijer, Chief Content Officer for Ryff. "Pairing our VPP technology with SoFast's channels and platforms will enhance viewer experiences and provide seamless, high-visibility opportunities for advertisers, benefiting both brands and audiences."

In an era where 66% of streaming viewers skip ads whenever possible, Ryff and SoFast provide a global solution that integrates targeted brand placements directly into content.



For more information, visit Ryff.com and SoFast.tv.

About Ryff

Based in Los Angeles, Ryff specializes in In-Scene Advertising. Its proprietary GPU-based visual computing, AI, and ML platform, Spheera™, can ingest, analyze, and deliver brand and product integrations, at scale, into sport, film, TV, and social media. Targeting a $190 billion digital video advertising and brand safety and compliance markets, its mission is to transform the way brands engage with audiences through authentic, context-aware product placement.

About SoFast

SoFAST is a leading FAST channel integrator for CTV/OTT platforms, offering a competitive alternative to companies like Amagi. With content creation, channel distribution, and monetization expertise, SoFAST manages over 700 channels and is certified on 160+ global streaming platforms. Our services include FAST channel creation, cloud broadcasting, white-label solutions, and maximized AVOD revenue, providing a complete end-to-end solution for content creators and distributors worldwide.

SOURCE Ryff Inc