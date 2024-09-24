RYFF BOLSTERS SALES TEAM WITH TOP TALENT FROM BENLABS, CONDÉ NAST, AND LOS ANGELES TIMES

"Ryff's groundbreaking technology has established us as a market leader, the next step is to build a robust in-house ad-sales team to support our ambitious growth plans," said Hughes, Executive VP of Global Sales & Customer Experience for Ryff. "The new team brings a wealth of brand and agency experience to Ryff, as well as a deep understanding of the technology that sets us apart in this market. This new team will drive revenue growth while reinforcing our commitment to innovation in ISA and VPP for FAST, VOD, OOH, social, and linear channels."

The strategic hires, all reporting to Ritcher Hughes, include:

Samantha Thomson-Hutchins , UK & EMEA Lead: With over two decades of experience in digital transformation and content innovation at global brands like Condé Nast, Time Warner, and BENlabs, Thomson-Hutchins helped launch innovative advertising solutions that captured emerging audiences.

With over two decades of experience in digital transformation and content innovation at global brands like Condé Nast, Time Warner, and BENlabs, Thomson-Hutchins helped launch innovative advertising solutions that captured emerging audiences. Nicole Winters , West Coast Lead : With over 15 years' experience in entertainment media, and named one of LA Times' Top 10 digital sellers, Nicole has executed revenue-generating campaigns for brands including Netflix, FOX, American Airlines, Amazon, and Diageo. She was also the co-founder of Lucia Entertainment, developing the "Go Green" series with guest appearances by Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle .

: With over 15 years' experience in entertainment media, and named one of LA Times' Top 10 digital sellers, Nicole has executed revenue-generating campaigns for brands including Netflix, FOX, American Airlines, Amazon, and Diageo. She was also the co-founder of Lucia Entertainment, developing the "Go Green" series with guest appearances by and . Miles Rutter , East Coast Lead : Rutter brings a wealth of experience from BENlabs, where he was instrumental in securing Fortune 500 brands for major Hollywood productions. Over his six years as Director of Client Development, Rutter demonstrated an unmatched ability to unlock new revenue streams through strategic partnerships and product placement.

: Rutter brings a wealth of experience from BENlabs, where he was instrumental in securing Fortune 500 brands for major productions. Over his six years as Director of Client Development, Rutter demonstrated an unmatched ability to unlock new revenue streams through strategic partnerships and product placement. Krystal Karter , Director of Global Sales Operations: With more than 12 years of experience in leveraging analytics and tech to streamline operations at companies like BENlabs, Year Up, and Stamps.com, Karter has a proven track record of optimizing sales processes and enhancing data-driven strategies that drive revenue growth.

The addition of these experienced sales leaders represents a milestone for Ryff as it continues to drive innovation at the crossroads of technology and media. Leveraging its AI-powered virtual product placement (VPP) platform, Ryff enables brands to integrate seamlessly into digital content with precision and scale. Backed by cutting-edge technology, Ryff is poised for long-term, profitable growth and market expansion.

Interested in learning more about In-Scene Advertising? Reach out to the new team at [email protected]

About Ryff

Based in Los Angeles, Ryff specializes in In-Scene Advertising. Its proprietary GPU-based visual computing, AI, and ML platform, Spheera™, can ingest, analyze, and deliver brand and product integrations, at scale, into sport, film, TV, and social media. Targeting a $190 billion digital video advertising and brand safety and compliance markets, its mission is to transform the way brands engage with audiences through authentic, context-aware product placement.

