RYFF POWERS VIRTUAL PRODUCT PLACEMENT IN CBS'S "THE ROAD"

The Road follows up-and-coming country artists as they travel between venues, rehearse, and perform, an authentic backdrop for DECKED's audience of hard-working, outdoors-loving truck owners. Using Ryff's Scene Intelligence™, DECKED appears in context, such as moments when artists handle gear and load out for shows. This creates recognition without interrupting the story.

"Viewers don't want ads, they want immersion," said Steve Cox, CEO of Ryff. "With Scene Intelligence, we read the composition and emotional arc of each scene to place brands that belong there. DECKED's integrations in The Road showcase how VPP can educate, inspire, and build affinity in the exact moments audiences care about."

"At DECKED, our mission is to organize America, one truck at a time," said Bridget Noonan, Sr. Brand Director at DECKED. "The Road was the perfect fit because its traveling musicians embody the same hard-working, road-tested spirit as our customers. Partnering with Ryff allowed us to combine real and virtual placements in a way that feels authentic and true to our brand."

The collaboration between Ryff and DECKED brings together narrative-fit moments and seamless virtual integrations that complement the show's authentic storytelling. Scenes where artists manage equipment provided opportunities to show how DECKED's drawer systems and accessories keep life on tour organized. Ryff's technology extended those moments with subtle contextual placements that reinforced the brand's message while maintaining the integrity of the production. DECKED will measure results across branded search, social engagement, and audience chatter, with the goal of translating that attention into long-term brand trust and sales growth.

Traditional placement can be limited by production schedules and long post-cycles. Ryff's AI-powered approach allows brands to integrate into new or existing content—after the cameras stop rolling—matching each placement to creative context and campaign goals for maximum relevance and efficiency.

The Road airs Sundays on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The first two episodes are available now.

ABOUT RYFF

Ryff's mission is to digitally integrate brands authentically into content, so they can be seen in the content audiences love, not the ads they do their best to avoid. Its AI-powered Virtual Product Placement Platform creates opportunities within a wide range of new and catalog content—including movies, TV shows, social content, and music videos—and with a wide selection of placement options such as in-scene billboards, product placement, on-screen graphics, digital out-of-home and more.

Powered by its patented Scene Intelligence technology, Ryff goes beyond object detection to understand context, turning virtually every frame into an intelligent canvas for storytelling and brand integration. This innovative new ad unit delivers reach, brand awareness, and measurable attention—all with greater cost efficiency than traditional 30-second spots, by eliminating expensive ad production and offering lower CPMs. In turn, Ryff is unlocking new monetization paths for content creators and publishers, and is already trusted by major studios including Paramount, Lionsgate, 101 Studios, ITV, Hulu, Discovery New Zealand, CJMedia, Viu MENA and more.

For more information: www.ryff.com .

