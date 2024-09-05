RYFF UNITES INDUSTRY EXPERTS TO SHAPE AI ETHICS FOR IN-SCENE ADVERTISING

Generative AI had its breakout year in 2023 and is on track to become a $1.3 Trillion market by 2032. Its rapid rise, particularly its ability to manipulate video and change the context and intent of the original content, has raised significant concerns worldwide. The need for stringent oversight to protect brands, viewers and content providers from Deepfakes, and other pervasive forms of synthetic media, is clear.

Recognizing the need for guidelines, especially in the largely unregulated realm of AI-driven advertising, Ryff, a vocal critic of the Deepfake phenomenon, has convened a powerhouse council of expert business leaders from across the media and entertainment sectors. This council aims to develop a comprehensive framework for self-governance, while also establishing industry-wide standards for in-scene advertising.

Founding members include:

Russell Arons: Seasoned brand professional who ran worldwide marketing for Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, and held senior executive positions at Mattel, Electronic Arts, and G4TV.

Ted Schilowitz : Former Futurist at Paramount Pictures and 20 th Century Fox, and co-inventor of the Red digital camera system.

Tammy Filler : Four-time Emmy Award-winning producer, former EVP of Content & Talent Partnerships at NBC Universal, and Editor-in-chief at E! News

Lauren Denowitz: Brand and entertainment marketing executive who was U.S. Head of Marketing for Stella Artois and the Founder and former Global Studio Head of draft Line Entertainment, ABInBev's content studio.

Nick Smith: Founder and CEO of Elonex PLC, one of the largest digital out-of-home (DOOH) media groups in the UK with three agencies, a digital division, and lifestyle brands.

Charles Crotty: Head of Innovation at Digitas, Charles is a digital expert and longtime media agency leader, having worked across a diverse range of major clients such as PlayStation, Heineken, EA & Haleon.

Jim Mainard : Co-founder of the Advanced Imaging Society and CTO/EVP Deep Technology for XPrize, he leads AI/ML, remote sensing, and robotics initiatives, has worked on the Hubble Space Telescope, and previously held executive roles at DreamWorks and Shiseido.

Hanna Kim : Director at Login.Gov, overseeing delivery and policy organization, with various roles within the US Government including State Dept. and others.

"The AI market is exploding, and its impact on advertising is undeniable. We believe it's essential to establish ethical guidelines and best practices to ensure its responsible and effective use," said Garry Edwards, Chair of the In-Scene AI Ethics Council and Chief Strategy Officer at Ryff. "We are honored to have such a distinguished group of individuals join us on this mission - their expertise and leadership will be invaluable in shaping the future of AI in advertising."

The In-Scene AI Ethics Council will focus on several key objectives in its inaugural year, including:

Establishing ethical guidelines for AI integration in advertising, focusing on transparency, consent, diversity, and societal impact.

Conducting educational outreach to promote understanding of ethical AI in advertising.

Collaborating with advertising agencies, brands, production companies, streaming platforms, and regulatory bodies.

Creating a self-governance framework and mechanisms for accountability and adherence to ethical guidelines.

Driving engagement with policymakers to support ethical AI practices.

Foster innovation and research initiatives that explore the ethical implications of AI in advertising.

A special report from their first meeting will be distributed in October. To receive findings and more information, contact [email protected].

About Ryff

Based in Los Angeles, Ryff specializes in In-Scene Advertising. Its proprietary GPU-based visual computing, AI, and ML platform, Spheera™, can ingest, analyze, and deliver brand and product integrations, at scale, into sport, film, TV, and social media. Targeting a $190 billion digital video advertising and brand safety and compliance markets, its mission is to transform the way brands engage with audiences through authentic, context-aware product placement.

