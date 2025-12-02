Ryght AI to Host Live Webinar Demonstrating How Digital Twin Technology Can Transform Clinical Trial Site Selection and Feasibility

Free webinar showcases AI-powered platform that reduces site selection and feasibility timelines and accelerates patient enrollment

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght AI, the leading intelligent platform for clinical trial site selection, feasibility, and study operations today announced it will host a complimentary webinar titled " From Protocol to Perfect Match: See AI-Powered Site Selection in Action " on December 17, 2025, at 12:00 PM EST.

The 30-minute live demonstration will showcase how Ryght's AI Site Twin technology is helping pharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) transform months-long site selection and feasibility processes into minutes, significantly accelerating clinical trial timelines and reducing costs associated with traditional study startup processes.

Addressing Critical Industry Challenges

Clinical trial sponsors and CROs continue to face substantial delays in site selection and feasibility assessments, often relying on outdated spreadsheets, incomplete data, and slow response times that can extend study startup by weeks or months. These inefficiencies contribute to the estimated 80% of clinical trials that fail to meet enrollment timelines, resulting in significant financial losses and delayed patient access to potentially life-saving treatments.

"Traditional site selection methods are costing the industry valuable time and resources," said Simon Arkell, CEO and Co-Founder of Ryght AI. "Our AI Site Twin technology eliminates the guesswork by providing dynamic, data-driven profiles of every clinical research site globally. This webinar will demonstrate how sponsors can go from protocol upload to qualified site engagement in a fraction of the time required by conventional approaches."

What Attendees Will Experience

During the live webinar, participants will witness:

AI Site Twin technology: An in-depth look at how Ryght's AI Site Twin Network, dynamic digital replicas of every clinical research site in the world, are continuously updated with real-time data to reflect current operational capabilities, historical study performance, and patient population



Real-time protocol analysis: A live demonstration of Ryght's Network Navigator analyzing a clinical trial protocol and instantly identifying the most qualified research sites worldwide based on site capabilities, historical performance, and patient populations



Automated feasibility workflows: A live demonstration of Ryght's Feasibility Accelerator, which generates pre-populated feasibility questionnaires powered by AI Site Twin data, enabling sites to quickly review and respond while sponsors track progress in real-time

Registration Information

The webinar "From Protocol to Perfect Match: See AI-Powered Site Selection in Action" will take place on December 17, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM EST. Registration is complimentary and available at: https://www.ryght.ai/webinar-from-protocol-to-perfect-match

Registrants who are unable to attend the live session will receive access to an on-demand recording.

Exclusive Offer for Webinar Attendees

Live participants will be eligible for a complimentary trial of the Ryght platform. Qualifying attendees can submit a de-identified protocol and receive a comprehensive analysis including identification of best-fit research sites and a list of engaged principal investigators ready to discuss study participation.

About Ryght AI

Ryght AI is transforming clinical trial timelines with a cutting-edge intelligent platform powered by AI Site Twins, which are dynamic data models representing every clinical research site in the world. This innovative approach empowers sponsors and CROs to significantly accelerate clinical trial study startup through faster site selection and streamlined feasibility workflows, all powered by advanced generative and agentic AI. Furthermore, Ryght's SOC Type 2-compliant platform enhances efficiency by fostering seamless, real-time communication between sponsors, CROs, and research sites.

For more information, please visit www.ryght.ai . To discuss AI-powered clinical trial solutions or network membership for your site, CRO or sponsor company, please email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Ariel Paradis

Ryght AI

[email protected]

