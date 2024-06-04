Ryght and University of Adelaide Announce Strategic Partnership at BIO

The collaboration will help establish South Australia as a global leader in AI and biotechnology.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght, a leading enterprise generative AI (GenAI) technology company improving clinical research, today announced a new strategic partnership with the University of Adelaide in Adelaide, South Australia. The University of Adelaide is one of the top 100 universities in the world and ranks in the top 1% in 11 research fields.

This collaboration will provide the University of Adelaide with the Ryght AI platform to enable and accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) use cases across grant and industry-funded local, state, and federal government initiatives - all from an Adelaide hub.

The partnership will help establish South Australia as a leader in the Australian AI and biotech industries. It will foster collaborative research, development, and commercialization initiatives between the two parties, while providing Ryght with highly qualified AI research experts who are uniquely embedded in the clinical and biomedicine fields to give it an advantage in the competitive global need for AI talent.

The University of Adelaide is a leader in health and life sciences, contributing significantly to Adelaide BioMed City, the largest health and medical research precinct in the southern hemisphere. Adelaide BioMed City's extensive health datasets will be instrumental in harmonizing Ryght's software platform with these data assets, thereby enhancing the platform's capabilities and South Australia's effectiveness in the health and life sciences sectors.

The partnership with Ryght will provide a locally managed, sovereign, secure, and industry-tuned AI software platform to accelerate groundbreaking AI, research, and innovation. The University of Adelaide's Australian Institute for Machine Learning (AIML) is at the forefront of AI research, further enhancing its reputation as a leader in technology and innovation.

California-based Simon Arkell, Co-founder and CEO of Ryght and two-time Australian Olympian, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, "As an Adelaide native now rooted in Silicon Valley, I am incredibly excited to bring Ryght's cutting-edge AI technology back to my home country. My co-founder and I both proudly attended the University of Adelaide, and this collaboration with the University not only represents a significant milestone for us and for Ryght, but also has the potential to elevate South Australia as a global leader in AI, research and biotechnology. By combining our technological expertise with the University's world-class research, we aim to create a robust AI ecosystem that will drive innovation and address critical public health challenges."

"At the University of Adelaide, we are committed to advancing world-class research that addresses many of the challenges faced by society," said Professor Mark Hutchinson BSc, PhD, Interim Director of the Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing (IPAS).

"Our new partnership with Ryght and their cutting-edge AI technology is a testament to this commitment. By working together, we can leverage our collective expertise to develop innovative, responsible and tested solutions for better public health and other critical issues and bring Australia's AI capabilities up to world-class standards where they belong."

"We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and look forward to the significant real-world impact it will have on our communities and beyond."

Through this partnership, Ryght and the University of Adelaide will engage in a variety of collaborative activities. These include accelerating research projects, developing new AI models, applications, and workflows, and deploying solutions nationwide at scale in a fully secure environment to solve some of the country's biggest challenges.

About Ryght:

Ryght is a privately held healthcare technology company with the next generation of safe and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions for the clinical trials industry. Ryght's customized solutions streamline clinical research and accelerate workflows for trial sites, sponsors, CRO's, and life science professionals. The Ryght platform optimizes multiple large language models (LLMs) and vector databases to ingest real-time data streams and make actionable knowledge directly available to biopharma discovery, clinical, and commercial teams within the compliance and data security standards required by the industry. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ryght.ai. To discuss custom development and collaboration, please email [email protected].

About the University of Adelaide:

The University of Adelaide unites and serves those striving to change the world—and themselves—for the better. It's a place where history is made. Established in 1874, we're home to over 29,000 students and 3,000 staff, all striving to create progress. For our community. For all. This is a university of outstanding quality—ranked as a top 100 global university—in the heart of the city of Adelaide. We were our country's first university to welcome female students. The first to teach science and business. Our alumni have won Nobel Prizes, led the nation, and walked in space.

