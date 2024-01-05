Ryght introduces a secure GenAI platform built for life science companies

BEKHealth partners with Ryght to co-develop GenAI applications to improve operational effectiveness in clinical trials.

Chief Executive Officer, Simon Arkell, to present Ryght at the DigiMed Showcase on January 9.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght, an innovator in generative AI (GenAI) technology for life science companies, today announced the launch of their namesake platform, Ryght. Designed with security at the forefront, Ryght is an enterprise-grade platform that enables companies to develop and deploy GenAI applications to their teams privately. Leveraging industry-specific knowledge from biomedical literature and a continuously expanding database of medical records, Ryght accelerates work in scientific research, clinical operations, and commercialization to provide actionable knowledge and informed decision-making to life science companies.

While many companies have opted for utilizing internal development teams to experiment with building GenAI applications for their employees, this can cost companies upwards of $2M per year excluding labor costs and time taken away from more important projects. This is out of reach for most companies who don't have the bandwidth to prioritize costly, time-consuming projects if they are not tied directly to their mission. Ryght provides an option for life science companies to incorporate adaptable GenAI into everyday tasks to expedite workflows.

"Ryght is enterprise-grade, secure, and easy to deploy across life science companies of all sizes," said Simon Arkell, CEO of Ryght. "It allows a company to query owned data and documents in many common formats safely. Our team will also work to build and install individualized applications which seamlessly work with companies' specific data streams and output across specialized needs in the industry. We look forward to partnering and collaborating with companies to create a workstream that not only streamlines operations but provides more time and space for innovation in the life science industry."

Additionally, BEK Health and Ryght announced a partnership to co-develop applications that incorporate Ryght's generative AI capabilities into the BEKHealth AI-powered patient-matching software platform. "We are excited to join forces with Ryght and leverage their GenAI platform and expertise," said Dave Levin, CEO at BEKHealth. "Ryght's cutting-edge technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation that enables customers to rapidly identify clinically qualified patients, leading to faster enrollment. By harnessing the power of AI, we can continue to unlock new insights and accelerate access to clinical research."

Simon Arkell will present additional details on the platform at DigiMed Showcase at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time on January 9th, 2024, in the Franciscan-B track during the annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

A single-user version of Ryght built on the same underlying platform is currently available in beta for professionals in the life science industry. Interested individuals can request access at www.ryght.ai .

About Ryght:

Ryght is a privately-held healthcare technology company based in Anaheim, California that is developing the next generation of safe and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions for the biopharma industry. The Ryght platform leverages and optimizes multiple large language models (LLMs) and vector databases to ingest real-time data streams and make actionable knowledge directly available to biopharma discovery, clinical, and commercial teams. The platform enables healthcare professionals to rapidly leverage the power of GenAI within compliance of data security standards required by the industry.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ryght.ai . Follow the company on LinkedIn .

About BEKHealth:

BEKHealth Corporation operates an AI-powered patient-matching software platform serving the clinical trial industry. The platform allows life sciences and healthcare organizations to speed up site selection and patient recruitment by extracting data from electronic medical records (EMRs), which includes structured and unstructured clinical data that captures three times more trial criteria. BEKHealth's AI-driven data platform uses a proprietary ontology that has been built from 400+ medical libraries aligned against 70,000 protocols to standardize patient data to its interoperable clinical data model. Analyzing records for more than 27 million patients, BEKHealth leverages its extensive knowledge of patient populations to enhance enrollment optimization and detect more protocol-eligible candidates than traditional methods. Given that less than 9% of patients receive an invitation to participate in clinical trials, BEKHealth's mission is to enhance human health and well-being by significantly increasing patient access to clinical research. For more information, visit http://www.bekhealth.com/.

