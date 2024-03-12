Ryght Joins NVIDIA Inception Program to Advance GenAI Platform Accelerating Innovations in the Life Sciences Industry

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght, an innovator in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technology for the life science industry, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program that supports startups with revolutionizing technological advancements in AI.

Ryght is dedicated to developing safe and secure GenAI solutions for life science companies through leveraging and optimizing multiple large language models (LLMs) to ingest real-time data streams and make actionable knowledge directly available to discovery, clinical, and commercial teams. By joining NVIDIA's Inception program, Ryght will have access to NVIDIA's resources and expertise, allowing it to deliver even more robust solutions.

"NVIDIA is a trailblazer in GenAI innovation. We're excited to be among this elite group with other leading innovative companies advancing AI technologies," stated Johnny Crupi, CTO and co-founder of Ryght. "Our GenAI platform stands at the forefront of transforming the life sciences sector by improving performance, scalability, and efficiency in labor-intensive processes. Our participation in NVIDIA Inception will catalyze our delivery of state-of-the-art software that enables these organizations to optimize their workflows with our custom copilots. These include clinical trials document generation, gene variant research assistants, data pipelining of massive unstructured healthcare datasets, and more developed specifically for them in the areas of drug discovery, clinical research and commercial targeting."

The NVIDIA Inception program serves as a catalyst for startups and emerging companies, providing them with unparalleled resources, support, and expertise to accelerate growth in the AI ecosystem. Through the program, Ryght gains access to a wealth of technical guidance, marketing support, and networking opportunities, empowering it to further advance its GenAI solutions.

Interested individuals can request access to a free version of Ryght, which is currently available in early preview, at www.ryght.ai . The public access version will be available on March 20, 2024.

About Ryght:

Ryght is a privately held, venture-backed healthcare technology company based in Laguna Beach, California, dedicated to developing safe and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions for biopharma, contract research organizations (CROs) and healthcare data organizations. Ryght's platform leverages multiple large language models (LLMs) and specific, industry tuning to provide actionable knowledge to discovery, clinical, and commercial teams in the healthcare and life sciences industries. With a focus on accuracy, reliability, and efficiency, Ryght empowers professionals to make informed decisions and drive innovation.

