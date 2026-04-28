Ryl Tea Debuts Zero-Sugar Iced Teas Inspired by Iconic Jolly Rancher Candy Flavors

New ready-to-drink teas in Jolly Rancher Candy Flavored Blue Raspberry, Green Apple and Cherry launch nationwide

Key Highlights:

Ryl Tea and The Hershey Company partner to launch first-ever Jolly Rancher Candy–inspired flavored iced teas

Candy–inspired flavored iced teas Available in fan-favorite Blue Raspberry, Green Apple and Cherry Jolly Rancher flavors

flavors Zero sugar, five calories or less, with Vitamin C and antioxidants

Available nationwide at Target, Walmart and major retailers; Cherry flavor launches exclusively at Target

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryl Tea, a fast-growing ready-to-drink beverage brand, is teaming up with The Hershey Company to bring Jolly Rancher Candy's iconic fruit flavors into iced tea for the first time. The new lineup, available in Blue Raspberry, Green Apple and Cherry, reimagines the bold candy flavors fans know and love as refreshing, zero-sugar iced teas made for everyday drinking.

RylTea

The launch arrives as consumers increasingly seek beverages that deliver both flavor and function, combining Jolly Rancher Candy's nostalgic taste with Ryl Tea's better-for-you ingredients.

A Candy Icon Reimagined for Modern Refreshment

Each flavor is brewed with real tea and designed to reflect the unmistakable taste of Jolly Rancher Candy in a smooth, refreshing ready-to-drink canned format. Experience the bold and impossibly fruity flavors, delivered with zero sugar, five calories or less, and Vitamin C and antioxidants.

To achieve the final formulations, Ryl Tea worked closely with the Jolly Rancher team over several months, conducting multiple rounds of testing to closely replicate the candy's signature taste in iced tea form. The result is a product that blends familiarity with a modern approach to beverage refreshment.

"Jolly Rancher is one of the most recognizable and beloved candy brands, and we're thrilled to partner with Hershey to reimagine these legendary flavors for modern refreshment," said Blodin Ukella, founder and CEO of The Ryl Company. "We built Ryl to deliver bold flavor with zero sugar and clean-label ingredients you can feel good about, and this partnership brings that to life in something that feels both nostalgic and completely new for today's consumer."

Nostalgia Meets the Zero-Sugar Shift

The collaboration taps into growing consumer interest in iconic flavors reimagined for today's lifestyles. As demand for zero-sugar beverages continues to rise, Ryl Tea positions itself at the intersection of taste and functionality, offering products that prioritize flavor without added sugar.

By reinterpreting an instantly recognizable candy brand into iced tea, Ryl Tea aims to stand out in an increasingly crowded beverage category and appeal to a new generation of consumers.

"The Jolly Rancher brand has always stood for bold and impossibly fruity flavors" said Ernie Savo, Sr. Director Global Licensing at The Hershey Company. "Partnering with Ryl Tea allows us to bring Jolly Rancher Candy's iconic flavor into a new format that feels fresh, unexpected, and perfect for today's consumer."

The #RylFlavorRivalry: Turning Taste Into a Social Debate

At the center of the launch is #RylFlavorRivalry, a social-first campaign designed to turn flavor preference into a cultural conversation.

To kick off the campaign, Ryl Tea partnered with Jameis Winston, professional football quarterback for the New York Giants, to share his favorite flavor and encourage others to do the same.

Consumers are invited to try the teas and choose their team, #TeamBlueRaspberry or #TeamGreenApple, by posting on social media and tagging @therylcompany or voting through Ryl Tea's official Pick-A-Team campaign hub.

Where to Find Ryl x Jolly Rancher Candy flavored Iced Tea

The new Blue Raspberry and Green Apple flavors are available nationwide at Target, Walmart and major grocery and convenience retailers, as well as online through Amazon and TikTok Shop. Cherry will launch exclusively at Target for a limited time before expanding to additional retailers later this summer.

In addition to the new lineup, Ryl Tea offers a range of flavors that deliver great-tasting refreshment with everyday wellness benefits. For more information, visit https://drinkryl.com/.

About The Ryl Company™

Founded in 2022 by beverage industry veteran and former OWYN executive Blodin Ukella, The Ryl Company™ is redefining ready-to-drink tea with Ryl Tea—bold, zero-sugar iced teas made with real tea, packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants, and five calories or less. Inspired by Ukella's roots in traditional Albanian wellness practices, Ryl Tea blends functional ingredients with crave-worthy flavor to create a better-for-you refreshment for everyday wellness. Available nationwide. Learn more at drinkryl.com or follow @RylTea on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE The Ryl Company