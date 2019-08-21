Rymax Earns Top Positioning On HRO Today's Prestigious 'Baker's Dozen' List For The Eighth Year

PINE BROOK, N.J., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rymax, the leading loyalty marketing provider, has earned a top ten spot in HRO Today magazine's 2019 'Recognition Baker's Dozen' Customer Satisfaction survey. For the eighth year since its inception, Rymax has been recognized on this premier list, which is the largest recognition customer satisfaction study in the Human Resources trade media.

Every year, HRO Today compiles this prestigious list, highlighting the best and brightest recognition companies in the business. Determined by a weighted system based on customer input and client feedback, companies must be invited to apply through a submission process. Only those with the highest rankings are chosen to represent the top 13 providers in this space.

"We are honored to have been selected once again as one of HRO Today's Baker's Dozen honorees," shares Eve Kolakowski, President of Rymax. "Each year we look forward to the opportunity to be selected for this respected list and are humbled to know that our customers continue to entrust us for all of their loyalty needs. Our team strives to provide the best possible service to our clients, and we truly appreciate the accolades and positive feedback that they provide in order for us to earn this prestigious opportunity each year."

As the leading solution provider in the incentive industry, Rymax has been awarded repeatedly for its world-class services and has continually been ranked among the industry's finest in the 'Baker's Dozen'. This year, Rymax ranked seventh overall and was recognized in the top five for the Quality of Service Leaders category. Rymax also ranked in the categories of Breadth of Service Leaders and Size of Deal Leaders.

The complete 2019 Recognition Baker's Dozen ranking can be seen here: http://www.hrotoday.com/news/engaged-workforce/performance-management-rewards/2019-bakers-dozen-customer-satisfaction-ratings-recognition/

About Rymax

Headquartered in Pine Brook, NJ -- Rymax has revolutionized the Incentive Industry making it simple, effective, and most importantly - rewarding. Having a dedicated team, strategic partnerships, and technological resources, give Rymax the ability to take on the cutting edge of all incentive solutions. As the largest National Manufacturer's Representative in the Incentive Industry, we provide our clients with: Luxury Aspirational and Motivational Merchandise, Factory Direct Pricing, Total Incentive Solutions, and Complete Program Management. For more information please visit www.rymaxinc.com or call 800-379-8073.

About HRO Today and HRO Today Global

HRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

