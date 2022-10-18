Rymic Infinity 3: Transform Any Commute Today with Less Cost, Time and Effort

Rymic announced the launch of its newest electric bike, Infinity 3, on Indiegogo on October 19, 2022 1:00 p.m. GMT .

Designed by the commuters and for the commuters, Infinity 3 ebike was born with the features to overcome the most common pain points in commuting to meet people's daily needs.

The Infinity 3 starts from an affordable super early bird price at $1099 , with the estimated delivery in November, 2022.

HONG KONG and LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commuting is often stressful. The unexpected traffic jams and detour, the peak-hour crowds, the soaring fuel price and costs for public transportation. Among all the commuting methods, biking seems to be cost-effective, better for fitness and more environmentally friendly.

The Rymic team, who take the lead among the commuting ebike options, now launched a new model Infinity 3. Designed in a no-frills way, Infinity 3 is considered to be the best quality ebike with essential features to get in the coveted $1,000 mark, for people who would like to upgrade their ways of commuting.

Rymic Infinity 3 will have its debut on Oct 19th (1:00 p.m. GMT) on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/rymic-infinity-3-budget-e-bike-for-daily-commute/coming_soon/x/28837312

The perfect balance between performance and value

Infinity 3's signature 21 gradient modes (3 pedal assist modes x 7 shifters) received overwhelming positive feedback from the internal testers. It serves as the base for a smooth riding experience. From the paved roads to riding on the paved roads to any other terrains, the 21 gradient modes are sufficient enough for cyclists to find their best option of modes. Even climbing the steepest slopes could be effortless and dry.

Designed with convenience, efficiency and affordability, Rymic's removable battery is another blessing. For commuters with a busy schedule, take it out after riding and charge it in the office or at home for about only 2.5 hours. This also decreases the risk of being stolen. To further say goodbye to charging anxiety, bikers may even bring the optional secondary battery in backpack to extend the riding range up to 180km.

Although positioned as an ebike with value for money, Infinity 3 is unambiguous in its choice of parts. Infinity 3's 46Nm torque sensor is paired with a 250W Mivice motor, one of the finest ebike motor in the industry, to assist power output and provide instant feedback to each pedal.

For people who would like to bring their commuting experience to the next level, the Rymic Infinity 3 is now available for pre-order at a discounted super early bird price of $1,099 USD on Indiegogo.

"It means so much more to ride nowadays; it's no longer just for fun, but an activity that makes your life much greater, in infinite ways." -- Jimmy Kong, Founder & CEO of Rymic

Designed by commuters, for commuters

Rymic's idea was born from the inconvenience of commuting time and time again. The founder of Rymic, Mr.Kong, used to travel to central London from Greenwich every day for work. From the frequent sweaty morning experience, Kong was inspired to bring up a new ebike, which is optimized with the most essential features for commuting.

The Rymic team put the convenience needed for commuting into every aspect of the design. From the first pedal to the parking process after the ride, the team's thoughts and effort were embedded in the details. For instance, Rymic Infinity uses all interior wiring on the bike frame. Not like most ebikes with bulky removable batteries attached to the bike tube, Rymic's removable battery was perfectly integrated with the subtle yet elegant ebike outlook, meaning that there's no painful gripping when carrying bike.

Similarly, when it comes to picking up the gradient gears (3 modes x 7 gears), tyres (700CCx35mm puncture-resisted), and additional features such as walk assist mode, the team approached from a commuter perspective to make people's commute a no-brainer.

Rymic Infinity 3 Key Specs:

Frame: Aluminium alloy 6061

Motor: MIVICE 36V 250W Brushless Rear Motor

Battery: 36V 10AH lithium battery

Charging Time: 2.5 Hours

PAS: MIVICE 46nm Torque Sensor

Tyre: KENDA K193 700C*38C tyre and tube

Shift lever: Shimano TZ 7-SPD thumb shifter

Max. Speed: 25 km/h

Range: 80-100KM

Weight: 24kg

Full details, product features and high-resolution product imagery can be accessed via the media kit here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1r7tPNbK1D9fqLu9dQj6svX8TI6uid8Qg

Pricing and Availability

Rymic Infinity 3 is now accepting worldwide pre-order with the super early bird price starting from $1099 on Indiegogo platform. With first and second batches of order ready, Rymic is anticipated to fulfill the orders by batches right after the campaign.

Rymic Infinity 3's campaign page:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/rymic-infinity-3-budget-e-bike-for-daily-commute/coming_soon/x/28837312

About Rymic

Rymic is a London and Hong Kong based tech company that aims to help the young generation tackle the new challenges. Sky-rocketing living costs, unaffordable fuel price, worsening traffic, carbon emissions. The list of challenges people face in the new era grow larger every once in a while. And it's time these problems be attended to.

Rymic's first product, the foldable e-bike, launched successfully in the UK in 2021 and received positive feedback from commuters. It's also voted as one of the best foldable e-bike choices of the year in media reviews. This year, Rymic has benefited from its previous experience and has taken its product development to the next level with the launch of Infinity 3.

Rymic's mission is to build a more sustainable and affordable commute companion - Rymic Infinity. An e-bike that offers an alternate way of commuting, reduces the travel expenses in a sweatless way, leaves minimal carbon footprint and is stylish enough that one feels good riding on it. To do so, Rymic believes in deep engineering and delicate design, as well as refining product details to suit real customer needs.

Rymic's Official Website: https://www.ebikerymic.com/

PR Contact:

Rymic PR

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rymic