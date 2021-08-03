Ryne Miller Joins FTX.US as General Counsel

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Realm Shire Services Inc ("FTX.US" or "the Company"), a leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that Ryne Miller has joined FTX.US as its General Counsel. This hire is another development by the Company to grow its presence in the US and expand on its mission in delivering trust, transparency and credibility to the industry.

Miller brings with him extensive experience in securities and derivatives that will enable the Company to further establish itself as the most trusted cryptocurrency exchange in the US. Miller's main objective will be to ensure FTX.US remains responsive to, and compliant with, emerging US and global regulatory policies.

Brett Harrison, President of FTX.US, commented on the news, "We're excited to have Ryne join the team and guide us through the evolving regulatory landscape of cryptocurrencies and derivatives. His industry expertise and leadership will be critical as we forge cooperative working relationships with US regulators amid the expansion of our businesses. We share with them the desire to establish digital assets as a safe and reliable investment vehicle, and with Ryne we are confident we will serve as a helpful resource in achieving this goal."

Ryne joins FTX.US from Sullivan & Cromwell LLP where he was a Partner and Co-Head of its Commodities, Futures & Derivatives practice. He was formerly an attorney at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission where he served as legal counsel to Chairman Gary Gensler. Miller is an active participant in the American Bar Association's Derivatives and Futures Law Committee as well as the New York City Bar Association's Futures & Derivatives Regulation Committee. He is also on the Executive Committee of the Futures Industry Association's Law & Compliance Division.

"Ryne has been a wonderful contributor to our broad ranging Commodities, Futures, Derivatives and Cryptocurrency practices, and FTX is fortunate to have brought him in-house. We very much look forward to continuing to work with Ryne and FTX.US [ftx.us]," said Joseph Shenker, Chairman, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.

Miller concluded, "I have spent my career in trading and markets, and I am really excited to join the FTX.US team We will be working alongside U.S. regulators to bring regulated digital asset markets to U.S. customers."

About FTX.US

FTX.US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Our mission is for FTX.US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and become the market leading US cryptocurrency exchange by volume over the next two years.

