RYNO adds new business coaching service, names Tom Hartnett director of coaching & training

"We are really excited that Tom has joined the RYNO family," said Chris Yano, CEO of RYNO. "His exceptional reputation for successfully coaching and training contractors in the industry and helping them grow is admirable. This is something we've been wanting to add to continue to find ways to help our customers grow their companies. Our motto is 'We Exist to Grow Your Business...PERIOD!' The addition of Tom allows us to do exactly that."

Traxion will provide a number of benefits for clients, including one-on-one coaching sessions, mentorship groups, sales and leadership training, on-site intensives, customized packages based on specific needs and more.

"I'm excited to be a part of an award-winning team that has served the home service industry so well," said Hartnett. "Like RYNO, I have a deeply-rooted passion for this industry, and I look forward to continuing the work I love to do surrounded by a like-minded group of individuals."

Hartnett is NATE certified and brings six years of business coaching experience to the agency, as well as 27 years of involvement in the HVAC trade.

