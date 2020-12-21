RYNO and KickCharge launch dynamic 2021 partnership to help boost home services businesses

"KickCharge and RYNO are two of the most reputable brands in the home services industry," said RYNO CEO Chris Yano. "It makes sense that if you put them together, it streamlines and supercharges the innovative, proven solutions we offer contractors. When you combine RYNO's superior digital marketing services with KickCharge's award-winning creative, we can deliver something that's truly world-class."

This strategic partnership between two top agencies pairs RYNO's premier digital marketing strategies and services, including SEO, PPC, website design and development and social media marketing, with KickCharge's 25 years of expertise in branding, content, vehicle wraps, website design and other print and collateral.

"We know this will be a valuable partnership," said Dan Antonelli, president of KickCharge. "It's the best of both worlds for each of us and more importantly for our clients. When branding, creative and digital are all in sync, everything gets kicked up to the next level. There's an extra energy that comes when the best of the best team up, and through that we'll be giving our clients the best opportunity to grow and succeed."

RYNO, the leading digital marketing agency for the home services industry, exists to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other service contractors grow their business. For more information about RYNO Strategic Solutions, visit https://rynoss.com/ .

KickCharge Creative is passionate about marketing for small businesses, and the New Jersey agency relishes the opportunity to power up your bottom line. For more information about KickCharge Creative, visit https://www.kickcharge.com/.

About RYNO Strategic Solutions

RYNO Strategic Solutions, LLC is a Phoenix, AZ based company with a satellite office in Charlotte, NC. We are a full service digital marketing agency specializing in Home Services Internet Marketing, PPC Ad Management, SEO, Social Media Marketing, Web Design & RYNOtrax Call Listening & Reporting to best serve our clients. Our RYNOtrax proprietary reporting and tracking dashboard allows all of our clients to know exactly what leads, new and old, every month they receive from their investment so there is no guessing. We are one of the select few that Google has chosen to be one of their Managed Agencies. For more information, visit https://rynoss.com/.

About KickCharge Creative

KickCharge® Creative is an award-winning branding agency that has been setting the standard for small business marketing for more than 25 years. We have helped hundreds of startups, small- and mid-sized businesses thrive and grow thanks to our unique understanding of how to create disruptive brands that connect with their customers. At KickCharge Creative, we specialize in branding, logo development, truck wrap design, website design and development, social media, copywriting and everything else related to marketing. We don't just talk the talk. We walk the walk. Our team has the tools and tactics to differentiate you from your competitors. For more information, visit https://www.kickcharge.com/.

