RYNO Strategic Solutions Brings Attention to Alarming Rise of Google Business Profile Theft

PHOENIX, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- March 1st, 2023 RYNO Strategic Solutions, the leading digital marketing agency for the home services industry, is shining a light on the sharp increase in Google Business Profile (GBP) theft occurring online in recent months. In their recent blog on GBP theft prevention, they cover how these scams work, what to look out for, what to do to protect your business, and how to recover your GBP if it has been stolen. With time, money, and reputation on the line, it's an important read for any business.

A GBP is an important online listing for any business regardless of digital presence containing information such as location, reviews, contact information, and more. It appears in local search results and Google Maps, and is publicly available to those searching for similar listings – whether or not you've claimed the profile. This has made it a prime target amongst the rising trend of digital scams hitting businesses hard.

Online fraud has increased dramatically over the last decade, and as COVID-19 moved more and more businesses into the digital world, digital scams targeting businesses have skyrocketed. Google Business Profiles are no exception, with Google reporting that more than 100,000,000 fraudulent GBP edits were blocked in 2021. Google also removed approximately 7,000,000 fraudulent Google Business Profiles in the same year.

RYNO Strategic Solutions is determined to spread awareness to their clients and other businesses alike with preventative measures to take in order to avoid GBP theft, as well as helpful information for what to do in the event your GBP is stolen or falsely claimed.

